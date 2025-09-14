3 reasons why the Royals should give former big winner one more chance

Cole Ragans, who hasn't thrown a major league pitch for the Kansas City Royals since June 5, took a major step toward rejoining their rotation Friday night, Making his second, and possibly final, rehabilitation assignment start for Triple-A Omaha, the left-hander many believe was the club's ace before a rotator cuff injury forced a long and continuing trip to the Injured List, struck out seven and and gave up only one hit in 3.2 innings against Charlotte. His return to Kansas City seems imminent.

Kyle Wright should be so lucky, but isn't. And he may not be for quite some time.

Wright, for those who may have forgotten, has been a Royal since the winter of 2023 when, undoubtedly attracted by the 21 games he won for Atlanta the season before, general manager J.J. Picollo shipped pitcher Jackson Kowar to the Braves to get him.

But the deal had its curious side — after undergoing shoulder surgery, pitching for the Royals in 2024 was all but out of the question. Nevertheless, Kansas City soon handed him a significant raise, from the $750,000 he made in 2023 to $1.8 million, to avoid arbitrating his 2024 compensation.

As expected, Wright didn't pitch last season; unexpectedly, though, and after signing another $1.8 million deal for this season, he hasn't made it back to the majors yet after suffering setbacks that began with a spring training hamstring issue and continued with a June oblique injury. He's been on Omaha's Injured List ever since.

And that's where Wright's luck differs so much from Ragans. While the former seems destined to pitch at least a couple of times for the Royals before the season ends, the latter remains in limbo with Omaha's September 21 finale rapidly approaching.

And therein lies the big question — should Kansas City take another chance on Wright?

Yes. Although they've paid Wright $3.6 million to pitch only eight minor league games since getting him from Atlanta almost two full years ago, there are at least three reasons why the Royals shouldn't give up on him ... at least not yet.

Kyle Wright's potential should compel the Royals to keep him

Wright's potential ranks at the top of the list. The increasingly popular view that pitching wins mean less than they used to notwithstanding, the 21 victories he posted for the Braves in 2022 can't be ignored.

It takes a lot to win that many games these days, and the shoulder problem that so prematurely ended his 2023 campaign explains the disappointing 1-3, 6.97 ERA record he posted that year. Wright can obviously pitch quite well.

Kyle Wright could give the Royals more certainty for the 2026 season

Uncertainty currently surrounds the rotation. Seth Lugo, whose contract the Royals extended in July, remains on the IL with a back issue and in August gave up 27 earned runs in 26.2 innings (9.11 ERA). All-Star Kris Bubic has been shut down for the season after suffering a rotator cuff strain in late July. Ryan Bergert and Stephen Kolek have enjoyed some good starts since arriving via the trade deadline deal that sent Freddy Fermin to the Padres, and while both are under team control for 2026, it remains to be seen whether KC will bring them back.

A healthy Wright could provide key depth and insurance against injuries to other starters.

Kyle Wright could help the Royals make good 2026 trade deadline deals

Finally, Wright might enhance the club's prospects when next season's trade deadline rolls around. Should he bounce back and pitch well, the Royals could move him for stretch-run offensive help if they're contending, or for a prospect or two if they're not; on the other hand, a returned-to-2022-form Wright could allow Picollo to dangle another pitcher as key trade fodder.

So it is that the club shouldn't move on from Wright. He won't be expensive to retain — he's still arbitration-eligible and won't command a big salary considering his two-plus-season absence from the majors. Gambling again on him shouldn't worry the Royals. Nor should the 0-0, 5.48 ERA, eight-start minor league record he's posted this year, which is forgivable in light of how little he's pitched since 2022.

The risk is low, and the reward could be pretty high.