3 potential trade destinations for KC Royals' Maikel Garcia this winter

New York Mets

The New York Mets are undoubtedly one of the most top-heavy teams in the National League. With owner Steve Cohen orchestrating the franchise-altering addition of outfielder Juan Soto to pair with elite shortstop Francisco Lindor, the Mets are poised for a big season. Their supporting cast, from the lineup to the bullpen, is solid, leaving Mets fans with little to wish for after a wild offseason.

Still, even championship-caliber teams can improve at the margins. For the Mets, adding a right-handed depth infielder is one of those small but impactful moves. That’s where a player like the Royals’ Maikel Garcia comes into play. While Royals fans may have mixed feelings about Garcia, his versatility, dependable glove across the infield, and speed on the basepaths make him a premium bench option for contending teams. The trade interest he’s drawing this offseason underscores his value, and a pairing with the Mets makes plenty of sense.

New York already has an intriguing prospect in Luisangel Acuña, who could crack the Opening Day roster. However, Acuña doesn’t play third base and projects more as an outfielder or middle infielder. Slotting him into center field could provide an upgrade over veteran Tyrone Taylor if the Mets decide to go that route. Even so, Acuña’s presence doesn’t address the infield depth issue, especially at the hot corner.

In 2024, the Mets relied heavily on utility man José Iglesias, who delivered a career year while covering much of the left side of the infield. But Iglesias is now a free agent, and at 34 years old, bringing him back wouldn’t offer New York a long-term solution. Like the Royals, the Mets are searching for a reliable role player to fill a gap without a clear internal answer.

If the Mets are serious about moving on from third baseman Brett Baty, Kansas City should position itself as a willing suitor. While acquiring Baty won’t come cheap, Garcia’s value in MLB circles could make him a key piece in a trade package. For a Royals team looking to make a meaningful addition, including Garcia in a deal for Baty is a move that could benefit both sides.