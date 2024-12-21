3 potential trade destinations for KC Royals' Maikel Garcia this winter

Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers are steadily building a reputation similar to that of the Tampa Bay Rays or Cleveland Guardians. No matter how underwhelming their roster looks on paper, they consistently outperform expectations, turning overlooked prospects into productive contributors. That success makes trading with them a calculated risk. Whenever a team sends several players to one of these savvy organizations, fans can’t help but wonder: why do they want that seemingly random Low-A pitcher? It wouldn’t be shocking if one of the players Tampa Bay acquired in the Jeffrey Springs trade ends up an All-Star in a few years.

Milwaukee’s roster-building strategy stands in stark contrast to Kansas City’s. While the Royals rely heavily on homegrown talent, the Brewers are masters of maximizing trade acquisitions — 14 of the 26 players on their active roster came via trade, the second-most in MLB. So, what’s one more infield addition if they were to pursue Maikel Garcia?

The Brewers' infield is in flux following the free-agent departure of shortstop Willy Adames. FanGraphs projects Joey Ortiz shifting over to shortstop after playing 134 games at third base last season. Meanwhile, Oliver Dunn, Tyler Black, and Caleb Durbin all factor into Milwaukee’s plans, but each comes with notable concerns. Whether it’s inexperience, limited versatility, or durability issues, none of these players are without question marks.

Garcia has the MLB experience that Durbin does not. Garcia has the versatility that Black does not. Garcia has the durability that Dunn does not. Whether slotting in at third base or his natural position at shortstop, Garcia’s well-rounded skill set makes him a clear upgrade. He wouldn’t just fill a hole — he’d elevate Milwaukee’s infield.

The question then becomes, what would Kansas City want in return? The Brewers have a knack for identifying and developing talent, so whether the return involves prospects or a more established MLB player, it could still benefit both sides. For a team known for making the most of its trade acquisitions, adding Garcia would make a lot of sense for Milwaukee as they look to solidify their infield post-Adames.