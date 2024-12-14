3 players who complicated the KC Royals’ offseason

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Much like Stratton, the Royals signed veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe to a player-friendly deal after the 2023 season. His contract included a player option for 2025, a necessary incentive for joining a 106-loss team. However, that option has become a significant burden.

Renfroe had plenty of highs and lows across the 2024 season, but his final two months were certainly a low point. His 57 wRC+ was one of the worst among Royals batters since August began, paired with an abysmal slash line of .211/.244/.333. His strikeout rate jumped to 27.7% in that span, well above his 19.8% season mark. Not much was going right for Renfroe at the plate.

To his credit, Renfroe had a few bright spots, including a two-run homer against the Phillies that brought his career RBI total over 500, but those moments were rare. His offense faltered, and his defensive impact — beyond his strong arm — did little to compensate.

Renfroe exercised his $7.6 million player option at October's end, locking him in Kansas City for 2025. Much like Stratton, few suitors would pay Renfroe more following a season of many career lows and questionable value. Renfroe's option makes him the third-highest position player in Kansas City after posting just the second negative fWAR season of his MLB career. The math behind Renfroe's dollars-to-fWAR calcuation is not pretty.

Now, Kansas City is paying him like a starter and actively looking to replace him this offseason. Even if the team adds another right fielder to the mix, Renfroe needs a quick rebound to stay with the Royals in 2025.