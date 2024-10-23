3 players in the World Series that the KC Royals should target in free agency this offseason

With the beginning of the signing period looming, the Kansas City Royals should be eyeing a few pending free agents participating in this year's Fall Classic for their 2025 roster. After all, who knows better how to get to a World Series more than those who have already been there?

Royals' general manager J.J. Picollo is looking to reconstruct the roster at the leadoff position and middle of the order this offseason, while also adding pitching depth to both the rotation and bullpen. With that in mind, the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees — who will meet in this year's World Series — both have viable free agent candidates that the Royals could lure to Kansas City.

While it would be nice if Yankees' right fielder Juan Soto and Dodgers' left fielder Teoscar Hernandez were among those viable candidates, their price tags will simply be too high for Picollo and Royals' owner John Sherman to afford. Still, there are also a number of more attainable players competing in the Fall Classic that would fit nicely on Kansas City's roster next season.

Here are three pending free agents the Royals should target this offseason.

NYY Gleyber Torres, 2B

/ Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Targeting the Yankees' Gleyber Torres makes sense for the Royals for a variety of reasons. Although he's primarily a second baseman, he has played shortstop in the past, so he could supplant Michael Massey as the everyday second baseman or move over to third base. Most importantly, he gets on base, which would solidify the top of the order.

The two-time All-Star has been the catalyst for the Yankees' offense throughout this postseason. He went 8-for-22 (.363) with five runs against the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Championships Series (ALCS) after scoring four runs and driving in three against the Royals in the Division Series. He has a .374 on-base percentage (OBP) in the postseason.

According to MLB.com, Torres has slashed .333/.387/.472 with 10 walks in his last 30 games in the leadoff spot. Although his numbers are down just a tick from last season, Torres still posted a .330 OBP this season with a career mark of .334, and he has the potential to jack 20 or more homers a season. Since he debuted in 2018, Torres has belted at least 24 home runs in a season four separate times.

While Torres will never be confused for Rickey Henderson on the base paths, he can hit the ball to all fields, allowing him to take advantage of the power alleys at Kauffman Stadium. This past season, over 75% of his batted balls were hit into center or right field, according to Baseball Reference. With Bobby Witt Jr. smashing upwards of 30 home runs a year out of the No. 2 hole, Torres just needs to be on base — it doesn't matter which one.