3 options Royals should consider to fill their much needed third catcher’s role

While the Kansas City Royals have a roster with plenty of reasons for fans to get excited about, there were no shortage of issues they needed to address this winter to firmly establish themselves as postseason contenders again in 2026.

Obviously the glaring issues were their need for another impact bat in the upper half of the lineup, corner outfield help, narrowing down their starting rotation and perhaps re-evaluating their second base position.

However, there are several smaller scale needs that also deserve the Royals' attention this winter, one of which is their need for a third catcher.

Given the newly extended captain Salvador Perez along with their promising top prospect Carter Jensen, fresh off a fantastic September debut, have the regular backstop at-bats covered, like last season, the need for a third catcher is certainly there.

As Perez ages, he's spending less and less time behind the plate, appearing in 68 games either at first base or DH in 2025 and with Jensen hopefully coming into his own at the major league level, Perez's time behind the dish could take a further hit.

And speaking of Jensen, despite making such a strong first impression in the majors, the fact remains, he's only a 22-year-old with plenty of room for growth. So, if struggles come, having that extra catcher could ease the pressure off Jensen and the Royals should he need another stint in the minors to get his feet under him.

Last year it was the veteran journeyman Luke Maile who occupied that role for Kansas City. Who will it be this time around?

Perhaps it's one of these three options:

3 candidates Royals should consider to fill their third catcher’s role in 2026

Reese McGuire - Free Agent

With a .226 AVG, .688 OPS and 86 wRC+ in 2025, McGuire certainly isn't the sexiest name the Royals could add to this offense. That being said, that shouldn't be the objective for a third catcher.

A third catcher should look capable behind the dish first and foremost and find small ways to contribute at the dish. This description fits McGuire to a T.

The 30-year-old held an 80th percentile framing rate last season with the Cubs and matched that with respectable above average marks in both Blocks Above Average (61st percentile) and Pop Time (68th percentile) as well as an average looking 52nd percentile placement amongst catchers with his Caught Stealing Above Average rate.

Then on offense, an 86 wRC+ isn't the worst output in the world for a bench bat, as he managed to offer some disciplined pop, sporting a 19.3% K-rate with nine homers and a .444 SLG in 45 games.

Luke Maile - Free Agent

Was Maile anything special in 2025 for Kansas City? No.

However, there's something to be said about a consistent and familiar force in the clubhouse and that's precisely what Maile would bring to the table.

His defense is solid enough with above average marks in both framing and Pop Time and his bat had plenty to be optimistic about. In 25 games for the Royals in 2025, Maile hit .244 with a .702 OPS and 99 wRC+.

Given his considerable time in the minors last season too, perhaps this is someone the Royals could land on a minor league deal to help cut costs.

Luca Tresh - Triple-A Omaha

Lastly, let's shift to a completely internal option in Tresh, who called Omaha his home in 2025. Our Jacob Milham here at Kings of Kauffman already made the case why the Royals should consider him for the third catcher's role earlier in the offseason, so here's the Coles Notes version.

In 72 games with the Strom Chasers last season, the soon-to-be 26-year-old farmhand slashed .259/.321/.473 with 10 homers, 37 RBI and a 103 wRC+.

He's a mature age profile that's proven he can hit at an above average level in the upper minors. Will that translate exactly in the majors? Probably not, but for a third catcher the Royals wouldn't necessarily need that perfect translation.