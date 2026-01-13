If fans think trying to predict what team will sign what free agent is a futile experiment, that sentiment has to apply exponentially to minor-league free agents.

No Kansas City Royals fan had the team adding Taylor Clarke on their bingo card, not to mention players like Jorge Alfaro, Abraham Toro, or Josh Rojas this offseason.

The overall organizational depth and prospect pipeline can affect what teams prioritize in these lottery ticket additions, but at the end of the day, someone has to play in Triple-A and Double-A, even if it is former big-league players.

Kansas City does still have some room to add in the minor-league ranks, especially after several Omaha regulars left in free agency. Who are some fliers Kansas City could take, and why should they?

3 more veteran names Royals should take a minor league flier on for 2026

C Reese McGuire

The Royals already added a catcher on a minor-league deal, but if they do not trust Luca Tresh to take a big-league step forward, then another addition may be in in order.

Enter Reese McGuire, one of the league's most underrated fielding catchers in 2025.

ABS may dampen the effect of framing balls and strikes, but it will not erase it completely and McGuire was one of the league's best at stealing strikes. His 3 Framing Runs were in the 80th percentile last year in a part-time role with the Chicago Cubs. Add in he moves well behind the plate and has a solid arm. he brings some major-league tools to the table.

As one of the more well-known catchers left remaining on the free agent market, it is uncertain if McGuire would take a minor-league deal. Kansas City's outlook is not too enticing, especially with an entrenched starter in Salvador Perez and a prospect pushing to take playing time from him in Carter Jensen.

But, Kansas City is positioning to be a competitive team in 2026 and that has an allure to players too. The Royals could give McGuire a chance to keep playing in Triple-A Omaha with little competition, while also keeping the door cracked for a big-league return.

3B Emmanuel Rivera

If you remember the starting days of third baseman Emmanual Rivera, chances are you watched a lot of losing Royals baseball.

Kansas City drafted the Puerto Rican in the 19th round of the 2015 MLB Draft, and he was a fairly quick riser for that draft slot. He made his major-leage debut in 2021, before he was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2022. Now with five seasons under his belt, with a career .664 OPS and average defense, Rivera is looking for a new home.

A reunion may make Royals fans roll their eyes, but Kansas City is dangerously shallow at both first and third base right now. Sure, the team sports plenty of utility players that can fill in at both spots, but Rivera's lack of flexibility could make him available on such a minor-league deal.

At the end of the day, Rivera is still young in the grand scheme of the league, and any opportunity is still an opportunity. Putting Rivera in a hitter-friendly Werner Park and International League could boost his confidence, stock, and value to the Royals if need be.

LHP Joey Lucchesi

If a pitcher's stuff or health isn't going to allow a rotational role, then the relief corps could be their calling. One example that should be in more demand this offseason is left-handed pitcher Joey Lucchesi.

This past season was the first of Luchesi's as a full-time reliever, and he performed well thanks to inducing weak contact and excellent control of his curveball.

His expected 3.53 ERA ranked ninth in qualified lefty-handed pitchers, while his 54.2% groundball rate was in the top-10 in that same group. He is not a strikeout savant and will allow the occasional home run, but his command is excellent and he stayed in the strike zone with success.

No team can have enoguh bullpen arms, but the Royals are especially hurting for left-handed options. Southpaws Angel Zerpa and Sam Long are no longer on the 40-man roster, and former starter Daniel Lynch IV hasn't been flawless in recent years.

Lucchesi as some arsenal traits that Kansas City likes and they can build upon. Kansas City seems a prime team to elevate a left-handed pitcher to the bullpen this coming season, need or want withstanding. Lucchesi needs a landing spot and could want to pick a favorable spot like the Royals ahead of pitchers and catchers reporting.