3 more Royals players who seem poised to play in 2026 World Baseball Classic

While the 2026 World Baseball Classic may still be a ways away - as the tournament isn't set to kick off until the beginning of March - numerous nations have already gotten their preparations underway.

Rosters have started to take shape throughout the year with several big league players already committing to their respective nations, including a some of Kansas City Royals top stars.

Seth Lugo made the announcement towards the end of April that he'll pitch for Puerto Rico for the first time since 2017. Then, it was Vinnie Pasquantino who committed to play for Italy once again and would be later joined by his slugging teammate Jac Caglianone. And of course, Bobby Witt Jr. will be one of the key names leading Team USA.

With rosters still needing to be fully filled out for all participating teams, more commitments are set to be announced as the tournament inches closer, and plenty more Royals could be among those forthcoming commitments.

3 more Royals who seem poised to play during 2026 World Baseball Classic

C/1B/DH Salvador Perez - Venezuela

With the rise to stardom of William Contreras in Milwaukee, Perez doesn't have a stronghold on the Venezuelan starting catching job like he once did.

That being said, with age he's become more positionally versatile, whether that was by choice or out of necessity.

Whether he's calling the game from behind the plate, picking grounders at first or strictly confined to the batter's box as designated hitter. it's pretty clear the bat still plays at the age of 35.

A Salvy smash ties it up. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/IxuPVDliOd — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 19, 2025

It may've been a year of decline for Perez in 2025 overall, however he still managed to belt 30 HR, drive in 100 RBI and demonstrate a well-above average ability to hit the ball hard, with a 70th percentile hard-hit rate and 91st percentile barrel rate, resulting in another Silver Slugger nomination.

His power and run production abilities, paired with his prior international experience on the WBC stage would make him a valuable asset yet again for Team Venezuela.

3B Maikel Garcia - Venezuela

Moving to Perez's country-mate, few Venezuelan players had better MLB seasons in 2025 than Maikel Garcia.

The 25-year-old had one of the best breakout campaigns of anyone in the majors, seeing a 50 point rise in wRC+ and going from just over a 1.0 fWAR player in '24 (1.2 fWAR) to a near-6.0 fWAR player in '25 (5.6 fWAR).

All of this resulted in an All-Star season, a Gold Glove win at third base and a Silver Slugger finalist finish - which could have easily been considered a winning effort.

The only question might be where exactly he plays, as he's already alluded to the potential of Venezuelan management preferring the veteran Eugenio Suárez over him in the starting role at the hot corner.

But after hitting .286, with an .800 OPS, 16 HR, 74 RBI, just a 12.6% strikeout rate and 23 stolen bases, it's hard not see a place for a well-rounded hitter like him in the lineup - even if it means he has to tap into some of that positional versatility at second base, shortstop or the corner outfield.

RP Carlos Estévez - Dominican Republic

Then, there's Estévez, who holds as strong a case as any relief pitcher has to represent their nation on the world stage, given the 2025 season he had.

In his first year in a Royals uniform, the 32-year-old broke out in an All-Star campaign to lead the major leagues in saves while tossing to a 2.45 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and .198 BAA.

Lock it down, 'Los.



Carlos Estévez is your 2025 @MLB Saves leader. pic.twitter.com/rkNlbZNti0 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 28, 2025

And from a longevity perspective, Estévez has been more than just a one hit wonder after back-to-back sub-2.50 ERA seasons. Since the start of the 2024 season he sits Top 20 amongst qualified relievers in ERA (15th at 2.45) and WHIP (T-17th at 0.99) while converting the fourth most saves in that span with 68.

In fact, the only Dominican closer to hold more saves during that time is Emmanuel Clase, who given his recent gambling accusations it doesn't seem like he'll be taking the mound in any ball game any time soon.

This leaves the door open for a name like Estévez to naturally step into the closer's role or at the very least a high leverage late inning role for the Dominican Republic in their quest to won their first WBC since 2013.