3 more impactful former big leaguers Royals could target after signing Bobby Dalbec

The Kansas City Royals have been extremely active on the midseason free agency market throughout the 2025 season. From past award winning arms to former top prospects, the Royals have seemingly left no stone unturned in their pursuit of creating impactful depth.

Their latest signing saw a former Red Sox top-tier farmhand in infielder Bobby Dalbec join Kansas City's minor league ranks after a successful stint with the Milwaukee Brewers' Triple-A affiliate.

With the trade deadline past, the Royals will need to get creative like this if they wish to add to impact to their major league roster, whether that be through another free agent signing, a waiver claim or an August-eligible minor trade.

Last year, late season waiver claims of Tommy Pham and Robbie Grossman as well as a trade for Yuli Gurriel, saw the Royals made some magic like this happen.

While it may not look glamorous, there are a couple more names that could be of intrigue to the Royals beyond the likes of Dalbec.

4 more impactful former big leaguers Royals could target after signing Bobby Dalbec

Trey Mancini

Best known for his days a prolfic slugger with the Baltimore Orioles in the late 2010s, Trey Mancini isn't that same type of hitter any more.

The 33-year-old hasn't appeared at the MLB level since the 2023 season with the Chicago Cubs where he hit four homers and 28 RBIs while slashing .234/.299/.336 with a 75 wRC+ in 79 games.

However, he latched on with the Arizona Diamondbacks Triple-A affiliate in Reno and showed some promise of a capable hitter still within him.

In 335 plate appearances across 74 games with Triple-A Reno, Mancini hit .308/.373/.522 with 16 HR, 62 RBI and a 109 wRC+.

After opting out of his Diamondbacks deal, Mancini has been a free agent since July 1. With the ability to play the corner outfield, he could add another veteran bat to the fold for the Royals to help make up for some of the offensive inefficiencies they've been working to address over the past few weeks, while also holding the ability to play some first as well.

Ben Gamel

Speaking of outfielders, Ben Gamel is having himself a quality year, despite being within his second organization this season.

He started the season in Detroit's Triple-A ranks - where he slashed .262/.375/.344 with a 105 wRC+ with the Toledo Mud Hens - before he was released towards the end of May.

Since then, he's been within the Los Angeles Angels organization, playing with the Triple-A level Salt Lake Bees. While injuries have had a toll on his season, when he has hit the field for Salt Lake, he's looked brilliant, hitting .333 with a 1.323 OPS, four home runs, a 13.8% walk-rate, a 17.2% K-rate and 204 wRC+ in eight games.

Considering he hasn't been on a 40-man roster this season, he's eligible to be traded even after the traditional trade deadline has come and gone.

Again, outfield has been a need of the Royals' all season. Considering, on top of how's he setting the Triple-A season ablaze this season, he's also coming off a season combined the New York Mets and the Houston Astros where he posted a 114 combined wRC+ total for the year which could be useful as at least a major league capable depth option should the need ever arise.

Christian Arroyo

Sticking with August trade candidates, we have Christian Arroyo, who's currently spent the majority of his season in Triple-A Leigh Valley.

He might be on rehab assignment at the moment, but when he was hitting in the Phillies' Triple-A ranks this season, he hasn't looked like a hitter that's been out of the major leagues since 2023.

In 121 plate appearances across 29 games, Arroyo is hitting .324 with four homers, 24 RBI, a .907 OPS and 138 wRC+.

His ability to play second, third and shortstop in the past, with a smattering of games at first and in the corner outfield, fits the mold of versatile options the Royals seem to covet - like Adam Frazier, Nick Loftin and Tyler Tolbert.

Has he lived up to the former top prospect status he held with the Giants in the late 2010s? No, but the 30-year-old is continuing to prove he can more than do a job in professional baseball and could very well provide a bit if a much needed offensive boost to this bench.