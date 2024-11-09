3 MLB-ready prospects the KC Royals should trade for this offseason

The Kansas City Royals have massive momentum heading into the offseason following their improbable postseason trip and AL Wild Card sweep — but baseball is all about what you've done lately, not what you did last year. Kansas City has some holes to address this offseason and a few ways to do so.

Internal development remains essential, but smart trades to bolster the farm system could accelerate the Royals' path back to the playoffs. By targeting prospects who may be overlooked or underutilized in other organizations, Kansas City can address a few understated needs.

Let’s examine three prospects currently in limbo — caught between Triple-A and the 26-man roster — who could benefit from a change or small adjustments to unlock their full potential. These players aren’t franchise saviors or cornerstone moves for Kansas City, but rather smart, complementary additions that can help round out the roster ahead of Opening Day.

Hunter Feduccia would have a larger role with the KC Royals

Catcher Hunter Feduccia's 2024 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers featured limited and sporadic appearances. After making his MLB debut on July 31, he didn't play again until August 25. His third appearance came on September 17, and he concluded the season with a total of five games. Despite his potential and consistent performance in the minors, this inconsistent utilization suggests that the Dodgers might consider trading him to a team where he could have a more defined role.

Feduccia slashed .333/.429/.333 over his 12 major-league at-bats, with a balanced 1:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. While his underlying metrics aren’t eye-catching, they’re solid for a player in his first handful of MLB games. The righty displayed a polished, patient plate approach — an indicator he’s ready for more opportunities in The Show. Could the Royals be the team to give him that shot?

Hunter Feduccia had 3 hits last night for AAA OKC & has back-to-back multi-hit games, is 5 for his last 9 & is hitting .316 in September. Dude is known to finish strong, which, as a catcher, is super impressive. #dodgers pic.twitter.com/fQ1ieM1wda — Dodgers Daily (@dodger_daily) September 11, 2024

Adding Feduccia to the fold comes with some caveats. First, the Royals need to decide what to do with Freddy Fermin — will they trade the upstart catcher or keep him as depth behind team captain Salvador Pérez? Second, could they consider a more permanent shift of Pérez to first base, extending his career while keeping his bat in the lineup? Either move calls for MLB-ready catching depth, if not an additional catcher on the 26-man roster.

The Dodgers face a challenge managing veteran catcher Will Smith and top prospect Dalton Rushing, both vying for time behind the plate. This situation diminishes Feduccia's prospects for 2025, likely relegating him to organizational depth. While the Royals may not offer an immediate starting role, they present a viable path for Feduccia to secure a spot on the 26-man roster.

Blaine Crim is a AAAA guy, but the KC Royals could use that

First baseman Blaine Crim has consistently delivered at the plate for the Texas Rangers' organization. Since 2021, he's hit at least 20 home runs each season, with 85 RBIs and a wRC+ of 111 or higher. Notably, Crim has improved his plate discipline over the past two years, increasing his walk rate. Defensively, while his glove at first base may not stand out, it remains reliable at the Triple-A level.

Kansas City is in a tight spot at first base heading into 2025. Vinnie Pasquantino is set to be the Opening Day starter, but the organizational depth behind him is shaky at best. Former first-round pick Nick Pratto’s spot on the 40-man roster is in jeopardy, and Nick Loftin is more of a utility infielder than a dedicated first baseman. Without a Major League-ready option to replace either, could Crim be an emergency solution?

Blaine Crim is WORKING with @RRExpress.



Two home runs on the night.

pic.twitter.com/9ZbxFbwHMq — Abby Jones (@_abigaiiiil) September 8, 2024

Given the Royals' current depth concerns at first base, exploring the addition of a player like Crim could offer valuable insurance and bolster the position's stability heading into the 2025 season. This move wouldn't be groundbreaking but could be executed for cash considerations if the Rangers are open to it. Texas doesn't appear to have immediate plans for Crim at the MLB level, but there's a sensible pathway for him in the Royals organization, especially if Pratto is removed from the 40-man roster.

The KC Royals pitching staff could be a haven for Carson Spiers

Carson Spiers’ journey in professional baseball is remarkable. Signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 MLB Draft, the 26-year-old has crafted a reliable role with the Cincinnati Reds, debuting with the club in September 2023 and appearing in 22 games last season. While the pitcher's numbers with the Reds aren’t stellar, a transition to Kansas City could give Spiers the support he needs to succeed.

Spiers has a starter’s arsenal, using five pitches at least 12% of the time in 2024. Originally, his standout pitch in the Reds’ system was a slider graded at 50 by FanGraphs, but he’s since replaced it with a sweeper, with limited success. If the Reds have leaned on the sweeper, Kansas City’s recent track record of refining pitchers’ sliders might help Spiers revive his old strengths.

Carson Spiers starting the game with 6 consecutive Ks. pic.twitter.com/rVtHA4mCay — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 12, 2024

According to Baseball Savant, Spiers’ sinker and slider were his only pitches with positive run values, though the Reds’ defense hasn’t provided him much backing. While most of his other pitches remain average, Spiers could excel with a bullpen role, emulating a Ryan Yarbrough type. Kansas City could fine-tune his slider, allowing his cutter and sinker to anchor his repertoire if the slider sharpens up.

Further adjustments could include a return to his natural low three-quarters arm slot. While Spiers' fastball can reach 96 mph, it tends to fade in extended outings. Limiting him to one or two innings could sustain his velocity, giving Kansas City a controllable bullpen asset while starters like Kris Bubic, Daniel Lynch IV, and Alec Marsh transition back into the rotation.