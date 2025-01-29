3 key position battles to watch at KC Royals spring training

Don't let the Chiefs’ march toward another Super Bowl fool you — they're not the only team in Kansas City to be excited about. MLB Opening Day is fast approaching, and while the Kansas City Royals still have some glaring holes in their roster to deal with, the AL Central feels wide open.

Optimism is still high following last season’s 30-win improvement, but while star power goes a long way in sports, baseball requires depth at every position. As spring training action draws nearer, here are some of the key position battles to watch and the leading candidates in those races.

KC Royals Position Battle: Second base

Candidates: Michael Massey, Jonathan India

Kansas City saw a slew of faces at second base in 2024, from Nick Loftin and Adam Frazier to Maikel Garcia and Garrett Hampson, but the man carrying the lion's share of the work — when healthy — was lefty Michael Massey. Kansas City was 39-30 when the Illinois native started at second, thanks to his above-average glove and career-best season at the plate. However, the Royals made their biggest offseason splash by trading for another second baseman, Jonathan India. How the two split the workload and who emerges as the top option will be a compelling depth chart battle.

India, the fifth overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, was a strong addition to address the Royals’ longstanding leadoff spot concerns. His elite plate discipline — evidenced by a 12.6% walk rate and 18.4% chase rate, ranking in the 97th and 98th percentiles, respectively — allows him to get on base consistently. He’s a solid contact hitter and a plus runner, but his defense leaves much to be desired. His -23 Outs Above Average across four MLB seasons reflects his well-below-average arm and range.

Massey, on the other hand, is steadily showcasing the skills that earned him a 2021 Minor League Rawlings Gold Glove. His 4 Outs Above Average in 2024 was a career-best, and his chemistry with shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. could be a long-term asset. However, his bat was inconsistent, and his skill set isn’t ideal for the leadoff role. He thrived in the middle of the order, and if that’s where he excels, that’s where manager Matt Quatraro should keep him. India’s arrival may push Massey to explore opportunities in the outfield.

Michael Massey said there's been conversations about getting more work in the outfield. pic.twitter.com/nza7jHU6Hi — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 22, 2025

Nothing seems set in stone, and a quasi-platoon arrangement could emerge, with both India and Massey seeing time at second, in the outfield, or at designated hitter. But someone has to be the primary starter, and spring training should provide clarity on who holds the edge.