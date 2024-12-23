3 KC Royals who have one last chance to make an impact in 2025

Carlos Hernández is in dangerous territory

While Melendez and Pratto enjoyed excellent 2021 seasons in the minors, Hernández did the same, but primarily in Kansas City instead of Northwest Arkansas and Omaha. Pitching with the experience of only five previous big league games under his belt, the big right-hander went 6-2 with a 3.68 ERA in 11 starts and 13 relief appearances.

Unfortunately, the rest of his major league career hasn't been as kind to Hernández. Yes, he posted his best ERA (3.30) in 2024, but he also walked too many, especially for a reliever (4.80 BB/9). He also couldn't entirely shake the inconsistency that's plagued him for too long.

And despite his nice ERA, and the somewhat acceptable number of inherited runners he let score (two of seven), the Royals just don't seem entirely comfortable with Hernández. They optioned him to the minors three times in 2024 (that doesn't include an injury rehabilitation assignment to the Storm Chasers), and three times in 2022. His best career ERA notwithstanding, he didn't pitch at all in this year's playoffs.

Hernández's inability to establish a permanent role with the Royals is probably best explained by the 7-19, 4.95 ERA record he's put together over parts of five major league seasons, including unacceptable 2-13, 4.59 numbers as a reliever, which happens to be his present assignment. Such stats don't inspire much confidence. They might have been good enough for the 106-loss 2023 club, but they certainly aren't for the team the Royals have become.

No, Hernández shouldn't be on the hot seat, but the fact that he has no minor league options left means his time to make it in Kansas City is now.