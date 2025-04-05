3 KC Royals players' starts that feel sustainable, 2 that feel like fool’s gold

Believe in: UTL Jonathan India

The Royals made an underrated statement about their belief in the team's near-term future by trading for utilityman Jonathan India from the Cincinnati Reds. Kansas City turned two controllable years of Brady Singer—coming off a strong 2024 season in an era when pitching values reign—into two years of India (and outfielder Joey Wiemer). Frustrated with lackluster production from the leadoff spot, the Royals gambled that India would be the solution. Through six games, India is living up to that expectation.

In just 28 plate appearances, he has reached base 11 times, posting a remarkable .393 OBP. He also led the team in both runs scored (4) and hits (8) through the season's first two series. What's more, India has displayed a rare knack for setting the tone early—he reached base in the first inning in three of six games and has had three games with three or more times reaching base. This production at the top of the lineup starkly contrasts last season's leadoff struggles, when Royals batters managed first-inning starts only 13 times in 162 games, with an MLB-worst .270 OBP.

Defensively, India has proven his versatility and reliability. Despite spending his previous four seasons exclusively at second base with the Reds, he has seamlessly transitioned to new roles for Kansas City. So far, he has logged 28.0 innings in left field and 26.1 innings at third base—all without committing an error. Royals fans should know how much manager Matt Quatraro loves moving players around the field. India's versatility will help keep him in the leadoff spot and hopefully allow another hot bat to stay there.

For Royals fans, India's performance thus far is a promising sign. The Florida product has been as advertised in 2025, and a return of extra-base hitting production would only elevate his ceiling further.