3 KC Royals players earning more time, 2 who should see less in 2025

The camp for the future may be small, but more fans should recognize how different the Royals' everyday lineup could look if Kansas City establishes a legitimate platoon in center field. Isbel has excelled defensively, but the same cannot be said for his performance at the plate. After all, there is a reason he consistently bats in the bottom two of Quatraro's lineup. Meanwhile, infielder Maikel Garcia is receiving minimal work in center field so far this season. He hasn't been tested much defensively, but Garcia's positive initial results and higher batting potential make him a more favorable choice for more opportunities instead of Isbel.

With all of the team's issues at the plate, Garcia has emerged as one of the few players with an above average wRC+, currently sitting at 124. This performance is sufficient for him to rank third on the team, trailing only Witt and newcomer Mark Canha. On the other hand, Isbel has been striking out frequently and is not drawing many walks; his 68 wRC+ falls below his career average and places him fifth on the team. While this ranking may not seem significant, the disparity in production highlights just how dire the situation is in Kansas City.

Maikel's real-world and expected numbers are both significantly better than Isbel's, and this does not even take into account the platoon splits. Garcia is excelling against left-handed pitching this season, boasting a 143 wRC+ and .857 OPS in limited appearances so far. Meanwhile, Isbel has not reached base against left-handed pitchers this season, although he has only had four plate appearances in that situation. Isbel's career 62 wRC+ versus southpaws remains below average to Garcia's 94. Regarding batting, would the Royals' lineup perform better if Garcia were to start against left-handed pitchers instead of Isbel? The results indicate that there would be a marginal improvement, and succeeding in the margins is where teams often find lasting success.

As of Apr. 17, the Venezuelan has already started three games and made five appearances in center field. He made one appearance in right field last season, but fans should really consider 2025 as Garcia's first work in the outfield since making his MLB debut. The fielding numbers are incredibly small, with only six balls hit in his direction, but Garcia has a 3% catch success rate included in that body of work, so he is hardly hurting the team in center field. Garcia also showcases an above-average arm from third base, so it isn't a stretch to think that would help him in the outfield.

Garcia is still adjusting to playing the outfield, so fans should watch how he does as he gains experience. If Kansas City is serious about developing him as an outfielder, his strength and agility make him a good player to make that positional shift.