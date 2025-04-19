3 KC Royals players earning more time, 2 who should see less in 2025

See less: Michael Massey, 2B

For all the heat that outfielder MJ Melendez and Hunter Renfroe have caught so far this season, not too many Royals fans seem keen on criticizing second baseman Michael Massey's start to the year.

The lefty has appeared in all of Kansas City's games this season, usually batting fifth in the Royals lineup. The results so far this season, much like his peers, have not been great. An 11 wRC+ and an on-base percentage below the Mendoza line are just the start of his problems through 18 games. He is putting the ball in play plenty, but his 29.8% ideal contact rate is nearly 10% lower than his career average and sits in the league's 18th percentile. He isn't swinging and missing a ton but gets behind in the count often and is showing some more passive tendencies at the plate. He is showing some maturity at the plate, but the overall results are much, much worse in the young season.

Much like outfielder Kyle Isbel, Massey has a reputation for playing stellar defense, and him seeing so much action is partially for that reason. However, he has already dug himself into a fielding hole this season, according to Baseball Savant. He already has -2 Outs Above Average (OAA) this season, after posting 3 and 4 OAA in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Massey did show some struggles at second base in 2022, but those have resurfaced less than 20 games into the season.

If fans had to bet one way or another, the safe money would be on Massey righting the ship defensively. But he has to do something positive for the Royals if he is going to be a fixture in the lineup. He did have a three-hit game against the Detroit Tigers in the series opener, all singles. Sure, it would be nice if those were all extra-base hits, but this Royals lineup is desperate to get on base however they can. Beggars can't be choosers, right? Massey needs to prove that he can hit for contact consistently before he can be counted upon to stretch the lineup after catcher Salvador Perez.

Kansas City does have some options they could turn to, such as Garcia or Jonathan India, for starts at second base. They could get frisky with roster games and look at Nick Loftin or Cam Devanney deeper down the depth chart. All in all, Massey needs to show progress in something and earn that everyday confidence once again.