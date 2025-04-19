3 KC Royals players earning more time, 2 who should see less in 2025

See less: Chris Stratton, RHP

Royals fans should be very familiar with an adage from former manager Buddy Bell: "It can always get worse." Bell uttered that saying during a 19-game losing streak, perfectly embodying a Kansas City sports fan's experience in the mid- to late-2000s. This saying finds some application during the Royals' current cold streak, but it applies explicitly more to veteran right-handed reliever Chris Stratton.

Only last night did Stratton manage his first scoreless outing since Apr. 4, allowing seven earned runs in four outings in between. He posted modest strikeout and walk rates across his career, with a wide positive margin between the two. But, across 10 innings this season, he is walking just as many men as he is striking out. Last season wasn't great for Stratton, but there was some hope for a rebound season after all of his earned runs came in just 18 of his 57 games; he did his job more often than not, but when he was off, boy, it was bad.

However, his 8.10 ERA and his role as a mop-up arm out of the bullpen do not necessarily inspire confidence. The Royals' subscription to the sunk cost fallacy is likely keeping Stratton in the Royals' threads, but that doesn't mean he should be. At this rate, there has to come a time when Kansas City will cut its losses, even if it is already too late.

See more: Steven Cruz, RHP

Right-handed reliever Steven Cruz may be somewhat green when it comes to MLB action, but the results this season say he should supplant guys like Stratton.

Cruz never really got a fair shake in the big leagues last year, only making five appearances, but that gives him a scoreless streak spanning multiple seasons. As of April 18, Cruz is riding a 10⅓ inning scoreless streak that dates back to Sept. 27, 2023, against the Detroit Tigers. That streak accounts for nearly half of his big-league career.

The towering pitcher can be a bit erratic, but he finds another gear under pressure. For instance, after an appearance on April 15 where he issued two walks, Cruz came in and stranded a pair of inherited Tigers runners, courtesy of Stratton, on April 17. Those performances would garner more attention if the game had been closer; however, the ice-cold bats and Stratton thoroughly buried any possibility of a comeback.

Between his high-powered fastball, underrated slider, and treacherous release point, Cruz should see more medium-leverage opportunities. At worst, he should remain on the 26-man roster when Hunter Harvey or Sam Long are ready to return.