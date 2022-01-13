3 intriguing pitchers the KC Royals should target in the 2025 Rule 5 Draft

Ryan Watson, RHP

As mentioned above, Fairfield University is pretty nondescript — but pitcher Ryan Watson's professional baseball path may rival its subtlety. The right-hander began his career as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Orioles in 2020. The former Auburn Tiger's MLB outlook wasn't helped with the shortened draft that year, nor with hitting the ground running after a so-so collegiate career. However, Watson's performance since moving to the bullpen might make him worthy of a Rule 5 selection.

In 2024, Watson transitioned to a full-time reliever role, which marked a turning point in his performance. His strikeout rate jumped to an impressive 26.1%, and he posted a career-best 2.38 ERA and 0.97 WHIP over 22.2 innings split between Double-A and Triple-A. He also demonstrated improved command, limiting walks to 8% of batters faced. He still largely has a repertoire similar to a starting pitcher, with a four-seam fastball touching 95.6 MPH serving as his workhorse pitch. However, his slider and curveball are both plus pitches, inducing plenty of swings and misses. All in all, Watson posted a 34% CSW% with his four pitches, thanks to him living more in the zone as a reliever.

RHP Ryan Watson (SFG) is a R5 reliever to watch.



FF had great results (29% Whiff%/.278 xwOBA) despite avg movement. Gets a ton of extension (7 ft avg) and is throwing from a low slot (5.5) for a 6'5" pitcher



SW/CB are high-whiff offerings that play off each other nicely. pic.twitter.com/MInUXx1qrQ — Jacob (@JacobE_STL) December 1, 2024

Midway through the 2024 season, Watson was traded to the San Francisco Giants for cash considerations. The Giants likely saw his potential to contribute as a bullpen piece, given his improved metrics and imposing physical frame (6'5", 225 lbs). Although he has yet to make his MLB debut, his steady progress and ability to adjust to a relief role suggest that he could be an intriguing target for a team seeking bullpen depth in the 2025 Rule 5 Draft. MLB.com seems to think so, naming Watson as the "intriguing Rule 5 candidate" from the Giants organization.