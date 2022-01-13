3 intriguing pitchers the KC Royals should target in the 2025 Rule 5 Draft

Trey McLoughlin, RHP

Fairfield University — a small private university nestled on Connecticut's southern shore — may not be widely known outside the Northeast, yet its baseball program has quietly become a powerhouse, winning three consecutive MAAC regular-season championships, including a remarkable 39-5 season in 2021. That year also put right-handed pitcher Trey McLoughlin firmly on the MLB Draft radar.

McLoughlin played a minor role in Fairfield's impressive 2021 campaign, which included an upset win over Arizona State before a Regional finals loss to Texas. Shoulder bursitis limited his opportunities during his junior and senior years, and he made just five starts in 2021. Nevertheless, his talent shone through, and the New York Mets selected him in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Since turning pro, McLoughlin has steadily climbed the Mets’ farm system as a reliable reliever. He’s stayed healthy and productive, advancing as high as Triple-A and earning a stint in the Arizona Fall League in 2023. Splitting his 2024 season between Double-A and Triple-A, McLoughlin racked up 50 strikeouts over 42 1/3 innings with a sparkling 2.34 ERA. Despite little action above Double-A, he’s shown he’s on the verge of being major league-ready.

On paper, McLoughlin’s arsenal doesn’t jump out. His fastball sits at 90-92 mph and tops out at 93, but it plays above its velocity due to his deceptive delivery and consistent command to the arm-side upper zone. His secondary pitches, however, are his true strengths. His splitter, nearly indistinguishable from his fastball out of the hand, dives late and generated a staggering 42.9% whiff rate in 2024, per Tim Stats. Complementing it is a slider he commands exceptionally well to his glove side, often targeting the top of the zone in sequence with his fastball.

Together, this three-pitch mix keeps hitters guessing and makes McLoughlin a nightmare in single-inning stints. It all plays even higher with his 7.5 extension, which led all minor-league pitchers and would be in the 100th percentile among MLB pitchers.

Trey McLoughlin with a scoreless inning with 1 hit, 2 Ks last night for the @SyracuseMets, 19 pitchers, 12 strikes. In AA and AAA this year, Trey is 1-0, 2.11 ERA, 33 Games, 38.1 innings, 47 Ks, 17 walks. #Mets #LGM #MetsTwitter @ernestdove @FarmToFlushing @bkfan09 @WexlerRules… pic.twitter.com/6eTHWg7IFm — Mets News and Links (@JohnFromAlbany) September 12, 2024

It’s no surprise FanGraphs ranks McLoughlin as the Mets’ 24th-best prospect. With a career 10.6 K/9 and just a 3.1 BB/9 in the Mets system, he’s shown the ability to miss bats while limiting walks — a combination every team desires in a bullpen arm. His profile as a low-leverage reliever gives him a strong chance to succeed in MLB action.

The Mets’ penchant for free-agent pitching acquisitions and their tendency to overlook prospects who aren’t immediate difference-makers makes McLoughlin a compelling candidate for the Royals. Coaches like Brian Sweeney and strategy leader Zach Bove might unlock even more from the 25-year-old. With the Royals’ financial constraints and pressing bullpen needs, McLoughlin fits as an affordable, low-risk addition through the major-league portion of the Rule 5 Draft.

Unlike some other Rule 5-eligible players, McLoughlin isn’t transitioning from a starting role or relying on inducing soft contact. His defined role as a single-inning reliever, coupled with his ability to generate swings and misses, makes him a seamless fit for low-leverage innings in 2025. For a Royals bullpen in need of some help, McLoughlin presents a potentially effective and economical solution.