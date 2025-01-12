3 intriguing KC Royals spring training invitees to watch closely

Tyler Tolbert, INF/OF

The versatile Tolbert — he's played five positions in the field and served as designated hitter during his five minor league seasons — will make his fourth straight major league camp appearance when Kansas City's position players report on February 17. He's hitting .176 (12 for 58) with two home runs and eight RBI in 36 Cactus League games.

But don't be misled by those subpar numbers — they're spring training stats, which typically don't count for much. It's his regular season performances that suggest he deserves to spend another spring with the major leaguers.

Take the 2023 season, for example. In his first shot above High-A ball, Tolbert hit .276 with a .336 OBP, and set career highs in homers (10), RBI (50), hits (143), and doubles (24), and tied his career-best in triples (10). Although he committed nine errors in 281 chances at shortstop, he didn't have a single error in 50 games spread across all three outfield positions — he's erred only twice in the outfield in 172 games, and never in 115 appearances in center field.

Tolbert is also a superb base runner. His 50 steals complemented his fine 2023 campaign, but he stole 60 at High-A Quad Cities the year before. He swiped 48 between Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha last season and is averaging 48.2 per season.

Given the Royals' continuing outfield issues — regulars MJ Melendez, Kyle Isbel, and Hunter Renfroe left much to be desired offensively last season, and Melendez labors still to improve defensively — Tolbert could make a case for an Opening Day corner outfield slot. More likely, but not a certainty, is that he gives fellow speedster Dairon Blanco a run for a reserve spot.

And KC could conceivably showcase Tolbert as the potential trade chip we suggested he might be last offseason.