3 incredibly high-profile free agents that KC Royals just don't need

Free agency rumors swirl across MLB, but the Kansas City Royals remain relatively quiet. The club hasn’t been strongly linked to many of the offseason’s top free agents, focusing instead on building upon their 2024 roster through frugal moves. Retaining key players and trading for a new leadoff man in Jonathan India have been highlights of their winter so far. While not a perfect offseason, Kansas City has arguably done more than many teams.

As spring training draws closer, the roster appears increasingly complete. However, that doesn’t mean the Royals’ work is finished. Impactful free agents remain available, particularly in areas where Kansas City could still use reinforcements. That said, not every big name on the market aligns with the Royals’ goals. Here’s a look at three high-profile free agents the Royals should steer clear of this offseason.

Pete Alonso, 1B

Former New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso would provide the middle-of-the-order power solution Kansas City is still searching for, but his positional fit and likely bloated contract create more problems than solutions.

Alonso is reportedly seeking a deal of at least six years, worth approximately $25 million annually. However, the timing couldn’t be worse for the slugger, as he’s coming off a career-worst season, posting a .788 OPS in 2024. That kind of contract would pay Alonso more than first basemen like Freddie Freeman or Matt Olson — both of whom have been more consistent and productive in recent years.

Plenty of teams, including the Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, and Toronto Blue Jays, are rumored to be in on Alonso. Yet, no deal has materialized, and it seems increasingly likely that Alonso will sign closer to spring training.

Kansas City, however, should not be part of that conversation. First base is one of the Royals’ strongest positions, anchored by Vinnie Pasquantino and supplemented by Salvador Perez, who provides platoon flexibility when needed. A major financial commitment to Alonso would also hinder the Royals’ ability to address other pressing needs, like the outfield or bullpen depth.

While Alonso’s power is undeniable, Kansas City would be better served allocating resources toward multiple positions to create a more balanced and competitive roster.

Max Scherzer, RHP

Adding a multi-time Cy Young winner like Max Scherzer would typically dominate the offseason narrative. However, Scherzer’s age and injury history have cooled his free-agent market considerably.

The eight-time All-Star endured an abbreviated 2024 season, making just nine starts and pitching 43 1/3 innings for the Texas Rangers. A December 2023 back surgery sidelined him to start the year, and subsequent issues with nerve irritation, shoulder fatigue, and a hamstring strain limited his availability. By the time Scherzer returned, it was too late to salvage the Rangers’ hopes for a championship repeat.

Now a free agent, Scherzer remains a fierce competitor capable of generating swings and misses, particularly with his slider, which compensates for diminished fastball velocity. While there is certainly a team out there for him, that team shouldn’t be Kansas City.

The Royals already addressed their pitching depth by re-signing Michael Lorenzen, whose swingman versatility fits Kansas City’s roster better than Scherzer’s current skill set. The Royals’ rotation is already crowded, with several capable pitchers vying for limited spots. Adding Scherzer would only complicate the situation while offering a short-term solution where Kansas City already has long-term options.

Ha-Seong Kim, SS

South Korean infielder Ha-Seong Kim is one of the top remaining infielders on the market, second only to Alex Bregman. While Royals fans were once intrigued by the idea of adding Kim and reshuffling the infield, Kansas City’s failure to address its outfield makes Kim an unlikely fit.

Kim is coming off a season-ending shoulder surgery in September but is aiming for a rebound in 2025. His 2024 season wasn’t disastrous, but it was a step back from his breakout 2023 campaign, where he earned a Gold Glove and even garnered NL MVP votes. In 2024, he slashed .233/.330/.370, his lowest numbers since his rookie season in 2021.

Kim declined an $8 million mutual option with the Padres this offseason, entering free agency for the first time. His camp is likely seeking a multi-year deal, banking on his stellar 2023 production rather than his less impressive 2024 performance. While Kansas City could use offensive reinforcements, Kim’s natural position at shortstop is already occupied by superstar Bobby Witt Jr. Shifting Kim to third base would hinder his elite defense — his most valuable asset — and would not be an efficient use of payroll.

Kim will undoubtedly secure his payday, either on a one-year prove-it deal or a longer-term contract. However, Kansas City should not be in the running for him. With more critical gaps to fill, particularly in the outfield, Kim would be a luxury addition that doesn’t align with the Royals’ current needs.