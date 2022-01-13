3 former Minnesota Twins the KC Royals could pursue this winter

Max Kepler, OF

Max Kepler, the German-born outfielder, wrapped up an intriguing 2024 season with the Twins. Across 105 games, Kepler posted a solid .253 batting average with 8 home runs and 42 RBIs. While those numbers don’t leap off the page, he was particularly effective early in the season. In April and May, Kepler stood out, hitting .275 and .294, respectively, before cooling off midseason.

Kepler has raked against the Royals since he made his Twins debut back in 2015. Across 115 games against Kansas City, the lefty has slashed .265/.360/.439 — good for a .799 OPS — with 40 extra-base hits. He did not perform nearly as well within Kauffman Stadium's confines, but his glove would certainly play up patrolling in front of the fountains.

Kepler has never posted a negative fWAR in a full MLB season or even fallen below 1.0, a testament to his consistent value. Defensively, his glove remains a key asset at both corner outfield spots, though his offensive production has fluctuated over the past two seasons. He was outstanding in 2023, posting a career-high 123 wRC+ with 24 home runs. That performance made the Twins’ decision to exercise his $10 million club option for 2024 an easy one at the time.

However, Kepler’s 2024 campaign didn’t meet the same standards. He posted a 94 wRC+, which would have been welcome in Kansas City’s outfield but fell below Minnesota’s expectations. Injuries hampered his performance throughout the season, with patellar tendinitis in his knee and a hip issue prematurely ending his year. That possibly marked the end of an underrated Twins tenure, where Kepler's 1,072 games played are fourth-most in club history.

Kepler’s availability for 2025 could be in question, but he’s likely to draw interest from multiple teams if he opts to continue playing. While he may not be a surefire solution for Kansas City’s outfield woes, Kepler would represent an upgrade at either corner outfield spot. His presence would raise the floor and ceiling for the Royals’ outfield corps heading into 2025.