Kenley Jansen, RHP

As Billy Wagner's Hall of Fame case rages on in 2025, the next great relief option on track for Cooperstown is undobtedly right-handed pitcher Kenley Jansen. The 15-year veteran has an astounding 447 saves to his name, staying incredibly healthy and productive since he made his MLB debut back in 2010 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jansen earned his first and only World Series ring with the Dodgers during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. While some may downplay that accomplishment, it doesn’t detract from the incredible resume he brings to his next team. The four-time All-Star continued to prove his worth in 2024, posting 27 saves, a 3.29 ERA, and a 1.061 WHIP with the Red Sox. For a Royals bullpen that already features a controllable closer in Lucas Erceg, adding Jansen could elevate the group from average to a fringe top-five unit in the AL.

Watching Jansen being so dominant at his age in 2024 was baffling, defying several trends that his predecessors set before him. But anyone familiar with Jansen’s game knows that he’s anything but a typical MLB reliever. His consistency, adaptability, and reliance on a pitch that has defined his career — the cutter — set him apart.

Jansen’s cutter has been his signature weapon throughout his career, and his reliance on it has only grown. After dipping to a 58.7% usage rate in 2021, his cutter usage climbed steadily, reaching an astounding 84.9% in 2024. Such dependence on a single pitch may seem unconventional, but Jansen’s cutter is no ordinary offering. Its late movement and deceptive action continue to baffle hitters, leading to plenty of awkward swings at pitches high in the zone.

This mastery of a singular pitch has helped Jansen remain effective as a single-inning reliever, despite the challenges of facing thousands of batters over the years. The wealth of knowledge he’s accumulated across his career would be invaluable to Kansas City’s young bullpen, offering mentorship and insights that could help refine the team’s pitching approach.

Jansen’s business-like demeanor and competitiveness make him a fit for a Royals team looking to solidify its identity as a legitimate AL contender in 2025. While his role as a closer may no longer be guaranteed, his presence in high-leverage situations could add stability and leadership to a bullpen eager to prove its mettle. For Kansas City, adding Jansen could be the differencemaker in their pursuit of postseason success.