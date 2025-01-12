The journey to the pinnacle of baseball is never easy, and Kansas City Royals fans know that better than most. The franchise’s two World Series championships, separated by 30 years, were achieved in vastly different eras with vastly different team compositions. While the big-market clubs dominate the offseason headlines with massive spending sprees, there’s no dollar figure that guarantees a team will celebrate the final out in the fall of 2025. For the Royals, building their roster doesn’t have to mean simply throwing money at problems — it could mean focusing on the intangible qualities players bring to the clubhouse.

The Royals’ clubhouse environment was a cornerstone of their success in 2024, a source of pride for both players and coaches. While intangible factors like chemistry and leadership aren’t captured by Baseball Savant metrics or FanGraphs rankings, they are undeniably critical to a team’s success. The atmosphere within a clubhouse can shape the outcome of a season, influencing how players perform under pressure and how a team navigates the 162-game marathon.

Replicating the championship-caliber environment of former World Series-winning teams isn’t easy. However, the Royals could look to players with that experience to maintain and strengthen the positive culture they’ve cultivated. Adding veterans with championship pedigrees not only bolsters team chemistry but also provides leadership and poise in critical moments.

If Kansas City is serious about keeping its clubhouse culture strong while also addressing on-field needs, targeting former champions could be the perfect move. Here are three players who fit that mold and could contribute both on the stat sheet and in the locker room.

Enrique Hernández, UTL

Yes, the Royals adding utility players might feel like a recurring theme. With recent additions like Cavan Biggio and Braden Shewmake, and current 40-man options such as Nick Loftin, Joey Wiemer, and Nick Pratto, Kansas City already has plenty of positional versatility heading into 2025. However, none of these players combine the versatility and championship pedigree that Enrique Hernández brings to the table.

The Puerto Rican utility man has long been a fan favorite during his two stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers. After a detour with the Boston Red Sox, Hernández returned to the Dodgers and added another championship ring to his collection in 2024 to go along with the one he won in 2020. Known for his postseason heroics, Hernández boasts an impressive .874 OPS across 86 career playoff games.

Last season, the Dodgers relied on Hernández more than expected due to injuries, and while his offensive numbers weren’t eye-popping — an 83 wRC+ — his value extended far beyond the batter’s box. He played every position except right field and catcher, delivering above-average defensive contributions across the board. Though he even logged 4 1/3 innings as a pitcher, he didn’t replicate the surprising success of Royals position players on the mound in recent years.

At 33 years old, Hernández’s next move depends on what he values most. If he’s looking for an everyday role at a single position, the Royals may not be the right fit. But if he wants to serve as a versatile spark plug and emergency player on a playoff-contending team, Kansas City could be an appealing destination. Hernández would slightly elevate both the floor and ceiling of the roster while bringing a winning mindset and valuable playoff experience to a clubhouse eager to take the next step.