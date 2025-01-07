3 budget starting pitching options the KC Royals should consider for 2025

The Kansas City Royals find themselves in a challenging position when it comes to roster construction. They can’t outspend the big-market teams, lack the prospect depth to trade for top-tier talent, and still have a few key holes to address before spring training begins. While the Royals have made strides in developing controllable talent and boast one of the AL’s strongest rotations, the value of strategic, budget-friendly organizational depth cannot be overstated.

Kansas City presumably locked down their swingman by bringing back old friend Michael Lorenzen on January 6, but there’s still plenty of room in Triple-A’s pitching depth chart. Whether the Royals aim to fortify their system or create healthy competition in spring training, adding experienced arms to the mix could prove invaluable. Here are three pitchers the Royals could consider signing to bolster their pitching depth.

Tyler Alexander, LHP

The Royals already have an abundance of left-handed options in their bullpen and rotation, but southpaw Tyler Alexander may offer enough value to overlook that roster imbalance.

Alexander’s 2024 numbers were undeniably rough. His 5.10 ERA and -0.6 fWAR both marked career worsts, the result of a hybrid role with the Tampa Bay Rays. While he only made nine starts, Alexander pitched a career-high 107 2/3 innings as a bulk pitcher. This role mirrors how the Detroit Tigers deployed him early in his career and is the kind of versatility the Royals appear to be seeking this offseason.

Despite his poor results, Alexander has redeeming qualities. He excels at limiting hard contact and getting batters to chase, as evidenced by his 5.3% walk rate last season — a mark that ranked in the 90th percentile and aligns with his career average. His struggles were primarily tied to home runs, allowing 15 in just 56 1/3 innings at Tropicana Field. Interestingly, his road performance was far better, giving up just eight homers in 51 1/3 innings. That split raises the question of whether a park like Kauffman Stadium, one of the league's hardest places to hit home runs, could help Alexander regain form.

Whether as a traditional rotational arm or a bulk pitcher, Alexander is unlikely to remain a free agent for long. Adding him could help the Royals round out their multi-inning pitching options ahead of spring training. Under the guidance of coaches Brian Sweeney and Zach Bove, Alexander could become another intriguing pitching project for Kansas City in 2025.

Colin Rea, RHP

Kansas City’s starting rotation already features its stalwarts, a luxury not every MLB team enjoys. This stability gives the Royals the flexibility to take calculated risks on players with promising peripherals, should they choose. Still, the floor of a player’s performance remains an important consideration, and Colin Rea offers a dependable floor that could make him a worthwhile addition under the right circumstances.

Rea isn’t the type of pitcher that excites fanbases, but he’s the kind of reliable arm that strengthens organizational depth. His 4.29 ERA for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2024 was his best since his MLB debut in 2015. The right-hander also set career highs with 32 appearances and 167 2/3 innings pitched, demonstrating he can serve as a workhorse when needed. While Rea typically profiles as a back-of-the-rotation starter, his consistency has value in a league where durability is increasingly rare.

At 34 years old, Rea’s pitching arsenal consists of mostly average offerings, and he won’t overpower hitters. However, his steady presence and ability to eat innings make him a useful piece for teams looking to bolster their pitching depth. The Brewers’ decision to decline his $5.5 million option for 2025 likely reflects their preference for younger, higher-ceiling arms. For Kansas City, though, Rea could provide valuable insurance for a team aiming to build on its 2024 success.

If the Royals are looking for an experienced and dependable arm to slot into their organizational depth chart, they could do far worse than Rea. His consistency and workhorse capabilities make him a low-risk option that could pay dividends in the event of injuries or unexpected struggles within the rotation.

Spencer Turnbull, RHP

Oh how things have changed for pitcher Spencer Turnbull. Royals fans likely remember him from his five-year stint with AL Central rival Detroit Tigers, while baseball fans at large might recall his 2021 no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners. That performance marked a career high point for Turnbull, but his trajectory took a sharp downturn soon after. Now, as he eyes a resurgent 2025 season, Turnbull’s name is back in the conversation.

Turnbull’s challenges began in 2021 when he underwent Tommy John surgery, causing him to miss the entire 2022 season. His return in 2023 was brief and rocky, with the right-hander posting a 7.26 ERA over seven games for the Tigers before landing on the 60-day IL. By the end of the season, Detroit quietly non-tendered him, a swift and unceremonious departure for the former standout.

However, Turnbull’s 2024 campaign with the Philadelphia Phillies offered glimpses of his potential. Over 17 games, including seven starts, he showcased a revamped arsenal, including a new sweeper that posted an impressive 2.1 RV/100 with a 30.8% whiff rate. His ability to mix pitches effectively remained intact, and he even closed out four games for Philadelphia. Unfortunately, his season was again cut short due to a lat strain on June 27, followed by a stint on the 60-day IL beginning August 17.

Turnbull’s market is uncertain, given his injury history and limited appearances over the past three seasons. These factors might make him a candidate for a minor-league contract — a low-risk, high-upside option for teams looking to bolster their pitching depth. His breaking-ball-first approach, combined with his proven ability to generate swings and misses, makes him an intriguing target for the Kansas City Royals. If the Royals are still looking to add arms following the Michael Lorenzen signing, Turnbull could be a worthwhile gamble.