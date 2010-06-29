KoK Prospect #3: Mike Moustakas
By Wally Fish
Mike Moustakas checks in at #3 on the 2010 Kings of Kauffman prospect list.
Who: Michael Christopher Moustakas
DOB: 9/11/1988 Los Angeles, California
Position: 3B
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 230
Bats: Left
Throws: Right
Acquired: 2007 Draft (1st Round)
Rankings:
~ Baseball America #4
~ Diamond Futures #3
~ Royals Review #5
~ The Royal Tower #4
~ John Sickels B
~ Baseball Prospectus #3
~ Scouting Book #1
Stats:
|PA
|2B
|HR
|SB
|BB
|SO
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|2007
|Idaho Falls (Rk)
|47
|4
|0
|0
|4
|8
|0.293
|0.383
|0.439
|2008
|Burlington (A)
|549
|25
|22
|8
|43
|86
|0.272
|0.337
|0.468
|2009
|Wilmington (A+)
|530
|32
|16
|10
|32
|90
|0.250
|0.297
|0.421
|2010
|NW Arkansas (AA)
|256
|21
|18
|0
|23
|37
|0.338
|0.406
|0.676
Moose has justified my faith in him during his struggles last season. I took on all doubters from all directions including friends, family, coworkers and other Royals fans. I dedicated a fair amount of space on this very site asking everyone for patience and understanding. Now we are three months into the 2010 season and even though he missed much of April with an injury, Mike Moustakas has a real chance to earn Minor League Player of the Year honors. Talk about turning things around.
Thanks to a drastic improvement in his BB/SO rate his OBP, which had been dropping steadily as he has moved up, is now over 0.400. Consider that trend smashed. He has the quickest bat in all of Double-A and it has been on display all season. Now up to 75 hits on the year, 39 of them (52%) have gone for extra bases. The only “negative” thing anyone can say about Mike’s 2010 season is that he is yet to steal his first base of the season after notching 10 last season and 8 the year before. At 5’11” and 230 I don’t think anyone is too worried about his thievery on the basepaths.
I said it last year and I will say it again this season, “in Moose we can trust.” The only difference is that now some of you might believe me.
