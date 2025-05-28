2 reasons why the KC Royals should think twice about pursuing Ryan O'Hearn

After Tuesday night's 7-2 loss to Cincinnati, the Kansas City Royals are in fourth place in the American League Central. But at 29-27, they're in strong contention for a Wild Card spot and a second straight postseason appearance. But unless things change drastically, their 3.36 runs-per-game average makes securing more offensive punch a must when the major league trade deadline period heats up in July. And because non-contenders will make big bats available, and contenders with significant pitching needs might, the Royals will have choices.

But there's at least one red-hot hitter Kansas City should think twice about pursuing — Ryan O'Hearn.

Yes, the very same Ryan O'Hearn who failed in Kansas City before turning himself into a star after the Royals traded him to Baltimore two years ago. The same Ryan O'Hearn who's slashing .340/.428/.558 this season and hitting .383 in May. And the same Ryan O'Hearn whose sizzling bat and expiring contract — he's eligible to test free agency for the first time this winter — make him an ideal midseason trade candidate for an underperforming team that's already fired its manager and seems destined for deadline seller status.

So, considering how badly he's punishing AL pitchers , and there are reasons why the Royals should try to get him, why should they instead be hesitant to jump squarely into a fight for O'Hearn's services when the time comes? Let's see, with a bit of history as a backdrop.

Ryan O'Hearn blossomed after leaving the KC Royals

O'Hearn slashed a respectable .262/.353/.597 as a Royal rookie in 2018, but ultimately lost the ensuing four-year battle he waged with his bat in Kansas City — although he clubbed a career-best 14 homers in 2019, he hit .195 that season and again in 2020, and suffered from a five-season .219 average when the Royals unloaded him to the Orioles for cash considerations just before spring training camps opened in 2023.

In hindsight, the trade might be one the Royals wish they hadn't made, but the parting of the ways was inevitable. It also sparked a successful new beginning for O'Hearn. Whether it was the change in scenery, or something he and the Orioles found in his swing or approach that breathed new life into his bat, the former Royal belted 29 homers, including a career-high 15 last year, and hit a combined .275 in his first two Baltimore seasons.

And he's outdoing himself this year. His slash line speaks loudly for itself, the three Memorial Day hits he collected against St. Louis gave him his third such effort in five games, and his nine homers have him on pace for another career-best campaign. And after going 1-for-3 with a homer and three RBI in Baltimore's Tuesday loss to the Cardinals, his .340 average ranked fourth in the American League, his .428 OBP and, .986 OPS both ranked second, and his .558 SLG ranked third.

Nevertheless, there are two reasons Kansas City might shy away from chasing O'Hearn.

The KC Royals may not have a good spot for Ryan O'Hearn to play

Although he's primarily a first baseman-designated hitter, O'Hearn has some experience in the outfield corners. But considering the Royals' inventory at those positions and his career outfield DRS of -7, his limited defensive versatility might not be enough in Kansas City. He's never played center in the majors, and he won't replace Vinnie Pasquantino at first base.

And with No. 1 franchise prospect Jac Caglianone on the Kauffman Stadium threshold after setting Triple-A ablaze last week, and getting more and more time in the outfield, it seems likely one corner spot may be taken when the trade deadline rolls around. And the Royals may not want O'Hearn's career -7 outfield DRS and uninspiring career OAA marks in the outfield.

O'Hearn could spend most of his time as manager Matt Quatraro's DH, but that would squeeze Salvador Perez out of much-needed time there, and make the position available less frequently for Pasquantino, Jonathan India, and others.

The solution, if there is one? Move O'Hearn around constantly, but even that approach might not keep his bat in the lineup every day.

The KC Royals may have to pay too high a price for Ryan O'Hearn

His value was such in the winter of 2023 that Kansas City didn't get a great deal for O'Hearn. But that was then, this is now, and his value has jumped exponentially, which assuming he stays hot means the Orioles can pick and choose among good offers for his services. The successful suitor will likely pay dearly for O'Hearn — required in trade will be more than one top prospect.

And that's a steep price for Kansas City. Only if they seriously believe the 2025 World Series title is within their grasp should the Royals sacrifice the kind of young, close-to-the-big-leagues talent Baltimore will demand for a streaking O'Hearn. But if the club isn't in an ideal position to take a legitimate run at the championship, that kind of deal can wait for a better time, especially because O'Hearn likely represents only a rental to the Royals — he owes it to himself to give free agency a shot this winter. Expect him to do just that.

Will the Royals go after O'Hearn? We shall see.