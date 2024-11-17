10 worst KC Royals free agent contracts in franchise history

The Kansas City Royals haven’t exactly shined in free agency over the years. Even after their 2015 World Series run when stars like Lorenzo Cain, Eric Hosmer, and Mike Moustakas hit the open market, Kansas City didn’t fight to keep them. While those specific fan favorites returned to warm welcomes, the Royals let most stars go without hesitation.

When the Royals have dipped into free agency in the past, the results have been underwhelming. Even some of their biggest signings, like Alex Gordon, Ian Kennedy, and Jason Vargas, have been mixed at best — good but far from transformative. While other franchises build championships around marquee free-agent acquisitions, Kansas City has found its greatest success by developing homegrown talent.

Nevertheless, Royals management occasionally takes chances on affordable free agents. Below are the 10 most notable misses in the team's history.

10. Joakim Soria (3 years, $25 million)

After their championship season in 2015, the Royals brought back reliever Joakim Soria in hopes he’d recapture his All-Star form. Instead, Soria’s second stint was a shadow of his first. In 2016, he struggled with control, leading to costly blown saves and a 4.05 ERA — a disappointment for a player once considered a shutdown closer.

9. Alex Gordon (4 years, $72 million)

After the Royals’ World Series victory, extending fan-favorite Alex Gordon seemed like a win. Yet, the left fielder's offensive production plummeted from 2016-2019, yielding only 2.5 fWAR over four years. Despite his solid defense, Gordon’s struggles at the plate made the contract bittersweet, underscoring the risks of paying for past achievements.

8. Jeremy Guthrie (3 years, $25 million)

In 2013, the Royals extended pitcher Jeremy Guthrie with a $25 million contract, counting on his reliability. Unfortunately, his ERA climbed to 5.95 by the end of the deal, revealing that Guthrie’s best days were behind him. While he could eat innings, his declining strikeout rate left fans wanting more.

7. Jason Hammel (2 years, $16 million)

Signed in 2017, Jason Hammel was meant to stabilize a shaky starting rotation. Instead, he posted a -0.6 fWAR and a ballooning ERA of 6.02 by 2018. Royals fans quickly grew disillusioned with his inconsistency on the mound.

6. Chris Owings (1 year, $3 million)

In 2019, Kansas City signed Chris Owings in the hope that he could add depth to the infield. Instead, he batted just .133 before being released, ending his time with a -1.1 fWAR. Fans were left wondering why he was signed at all.

5. Storm Davis (3 years, $6 million)

Signed in 1990 to anchor the rotation, pitcher Storm Davis struggled with control, managing just a 0.4 fWAR and an ERA of 4.74 over three seasons. His signing was a costly reminder of the team’s challenges in finding reliable pitching.

4. Mark Davis (4 years, $13 million)

Coming off a Cy Young season, reliever Mark Davis joined Kansas City in 1990 with high expectations. However, he struggled as the Royals’ closer, posting a -0.4 fWAR and an ERA above 5.00, making him one of the team’s biggest free-agent regrets.

3. Scott Elarton (2 years, $8 million)

Scott Elarton’s tenure from 2006-2007 was marked by a bloated ERA over 6.00 and a -1.4 fWAR, emphasizing the risks of relying on reclamation projects to fill rotation spots.

2. Omar Infante (4 years, $30.25 million)

In 2014, Omar Infante was signed to solidify second base, but injuries and offensive struggles led to a disappointing 0.3 fWAR over his contract. Frustration mounted among fans as Infante’s lack of production became evident.

1. Jose Guillen (3 years, $36 million)

When the Royals signed Jose Guillen in 2008, they were hoping to gain a powerful bat. Unfortunately, his inconsistent play and occasional clubhouse issues made him more of a headache than an asset. His 0.4 fWAR fell far short of justifying the investment.