1 KC Royals prospect who will make the Opening Day roster, 2 who won't

Jac Caglianone will wow KC Royals fans, but still needs more time

The amount of power in first baseman Jac Caglianone's bat is otherworldly. Baseball fans saw it in college; Quad Cities River Bandits fans watched him launch baseballs into the Mississippi River, and he continued his slugging ways in the Arizona Fall League. It’s no secret. Royals fans can already envision the hype train rolling full speed ahead when Caglianone delivers his first monstrous swing in spring training, banishing thoughts of winter with the crack of his bat. By March, the excitement could be off the rails. But for all the buzz, fans need to temper their expectations — Caglianone’s chances of breaking camp with the big league club are slim to none.

Caglianone, the Royals' top prospect and ranked 17th overall in baseball, has already showcased his prodigious talent in the Arizona Fall League. Playing for the Surprise Saguaros, he slashed .236/.300/.449 with 21 hits and 21 RBIs in 21 games. He led the team with five home runs, consistently flexing the elite power that has made him a household name in prospect circles. One standout moment was his 117.3-mph single in October, the second-hardest hit ball of the AFL season. He even capped his campaign with a three-hit performance in the championship game.

However, his most recent stint in affiliated ball highlighted areas needing refinement. In 29 games with the High-A Quad Cities River Bandits, Caglianone showed flashes of brilliance but also had some growing pains. He struck out multiple times in seven games while drawing only seven walks. His infield fly ball rate of 23.1% revealed an occasional inability to square up pitches effectively, and his 14.4% swinging strike rate was higher than expected for an accomplished college hitter. His overall contact rate of 75% also leaves room for improvement as he adjusts to professional pitching.

To be fair, context matters. Caglianone was navigating the transition from college to the professional ranks, facing new pitching philosophies and dealing with the wear of a long baseball season. These are typical hurdles for even the best prospects and can be addressed with more time in the minors.

The Royals appear to be taking a methodical approach to his development. General Manager J.J. Picollo recently stated that the organization is "allowing him to focus on his offensive approach," setting aside any two-way player aspirations for now. It’s a wise decision, as Caglianone’s bat offers his clearest and fastest path to the majors. With MLB Pipeline grading his power at an elite 70 and his hit tool at a solid 55, the raw ingredients for stardom are there. The next steps involve refining his plate discipline and testing his mettle against more advanced pitching.

That journey is likely to begin at Double-A Northwest Arkansas rather than Kauffman Stadium. The Royals want to give Caglianone the time and reps he needs to unlock his full potential, and pushing him too quickly could be counterproductive. Fans should be excited about his future, but patience is key. Caglianone’s bat is a game-changer in the making, but 2025 will likely start with him continuing to fine-tune his craft in the minors.