Winter Meetings Questions: A blockbuster for the KC Royals?
Kansas City has work to do at the Winter Meetings.
Will the Zack Greinke situation get resolved at the Meetings?
Whether Zack Greinke returns to the Royals for another season won't make or break the club. Even should he return to the form he displayed in 2021, his last good season before he rejoined Kansas City for the 2022 campaign — he went 11-6 with a 4.16 ERA for American League champion Houston — Greinke's supporting cast probably won't be good enough to fully exploit such a resurgence.
That doesn't mean, however, that fans aren't interested in what Greinke decides to do. Their excitement was more than palpable when before the 2022 season began he signed a one-year deal to come back to KC, and he pleased them again last winter when he re-upped with the Royals for his 20th big league season.
But Greinke is 6-24 since becoming a Royal for the second time, and his 2-15, 5.06 performance this year suggests he might be done.
And although the Royals probably shouldn't bring him back, Picollo will likely accommodate Greinke if he's ready for a 21st season and wants it to be with the Royals. Both sides of this equation have been quiet, however, and aren't saying what will happen one way or the other.
Will the Winter Meetings add any clarity to the Greinke matter? Perhaps, but they certainly aren't required to get the two sides together. Picollo has more pressing business to attend to, so don't expect any big Greinke news this week.