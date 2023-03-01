Who are all these catchers in KC Royals spring camp?
A top KC Royals prospect and another catcher are also working in spring camp
Currently ranked as Kansas City's 15th-best prospect by MLB Pipeline, Luca Tresh is getting his first taste of the big league atmosphere this spring. He's played twice and is 2-for-3 with a double.
Tresh, however, hasn't been playing professionally for long. He signed soon after the Royals picked him in the 17th round of the 2021 draft; he immediately reported to Rookie ball and hit .389 (7-for-18) with a home run and three RBIs in six games before moving up to Low-A Columbia, where he dropped to 5-for-35 in 10 appearances.
Despite his less-than-stellar showing at Columbia, Kansas City bumped him up to High-A Quad Cities to begin last season. He adjusted quickly and hit .273 with a .360 OBP, 14 homers, and 54 RBIs in 80 games.
Suitably impressed, the Royals promoted him again, this time to Double-A Northwest Arkansas, where he added five home runs and 14 RBIs in 24 games. Although his average dropped to .253, he posted a good .358 OBP.
Tresh, 23, won't make it to Kansas City this season. He'll probably begin the year back at Northwest Arkansas, but decent hitting will almost guarantee him a mid-to-late season promotion to Omaha. He could contend for a big league role in 2025.
Also in camp is Tyler Cropley. The Royals signed him as a free agent after the Washington organization released him in 2020. Unfortunately, he spent almost two months on the minor league Injured List last year and hit only .176 in 36 games, including .163 at Northwest Arkansas.
Cropley went 0-for-1 during a 2022 spring training stint with the Royals. He's also 0-for-1 this spring.