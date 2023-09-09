Which five players have the most games played in a KC Royals uniform?
The list harkens back to the golden age of KC Royals baseball.
By Jacob Milham
2. Frank White - 2,324
21st most games among single-franchise players
Royals fans have had the privilege of witnessing some of the most remarkable baseball talents in history, and among them, Frank White stands tall as an icon of the franchise. In this blog post, we will delve into the extraordinary career of Frank White, highlighting his invaluable contributions to the Royals, his numerous accolades, and the lasting impact he left on the team.
Frank White's journey with the Royals commenced in 1973, and from the outset, he displayed a unique style and grace on the field. His defensive prowess quickly earned him recognition as one of the preeminent second basemen in baseball history. Frank's unwavering commitment to excellence in the field was evident as he became the inaugural American League second baseman to secure eight Gold Gloves, setting an exceptional standard.
White's exceptional performances did not go unnoticed. He was not only a defensive stalwart but also a five-time All-Star, showcasing his well-rounded abilities on the baseball diamond. His consistent and exceptional play endeared him to fans and solidified his role as a cornerstone of the Royals' success.
Frank White's impact extended well beyond the regular season. In the 1980 American League Championship Series, he batted an astonishing .545 and earned the ALCS MVP title. This accomplishment was pivotal in leading the franchise to its maiden World Series appearance.
White continued to shine on the grandest stage during the 1985 World Series. He batted cleanup and led all Royals in RBIs. His clutch hitting and leadership were instrumental in the Royals' historic comeback from a three-game deficit to secure the championship.
The Royals inducted White into their Hall of Fame in 1995, solidifying his status as a Kansas City legend. His eight Gold Glove Awards at second base remained an AL record for years, yet another testament to his defensive wizardry.
Frank White's illustrious career in Kansas City is a testament to his dedication, skill, and unwavering commitment to the game of baseball. As a two-time Royals Player of the Year, a five-time All-Star, and a record-setting second baseman, his legacy continues to inspire generations of Royals fans. Frank White's remarkable journey in baseball will forever be etched in the annals of the sport, reminding us of the greatness that can be achieved through hard work, perseverance, and a passion for the game.
Frank White's career stats with Royals
At-Bats: 7,859
Runs Scored: 912
Hits: 2,006
Home Runs: 160
Runs Batted In: 886
Walks: 412
Strikeouts: 1,035
Stolen Bases: 178
Batting Average: .255
On-Base Percentage: .293
Slugging Percentage: .383