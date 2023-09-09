Which five players have the most games played in a KC Royals uniform?
The list harkens back to the golden age of KC Royals baseball.
By Jacob Milham
3. Amos Otis - 1,891
In the realm of baseball, there are players who etch an enduring legacy with their respective teams. Amos Otis, a remarkable center fielder, undoubtedly falls into this category with the Royals. Over a span of 14 years, Otis showcased his extraordinary talent, becoming a beloved figure among Royals enthusiasts.
Otis was a multifaceted player, excelling in every aspect of the game. His numerous accolades, including three Royals Player of the Year titles and five All-Star selections from 1970–1976, underscored his well-rounded prowess. Renowned as one of the era's premier center fielders, Otis also secured three Gold Gloves for his defensive skills.
A defining moment in his career occurred in 1976, when he led the league with 40 doubles and the Royals' won their very first American League West title. Throughout his tenure with the Royals, Amos Otis endeared himself to fans and became a clear favorite.
Following an incredible 14-year tenure with Kansas City, Otis played one more season with the Pittsburgh Pirates but retired following the 1984 season.
In recognition of his contributions, the Royals inducted Otis into their Hall of Fame in 1986. This prestigious honor cemented his status as one of the most iconic figures in Royals history, a fitting tribute to a player who dedicated more than a decade to the team.
Amos Otis' career stats with Royals
At-Bats: 7,050
Runs Scored: 1,074
Hits: 1,977
Home Runs: 193
Runs Batted In: 992
Walks: 739
Strikeouts: 953
Stolen Bases: 340
Batting Average: .280
On-Base Percentage: .347
Slugging Percentage: .433