Three KC Royals prospects to watch in Low-A Columbia
Infielder Brennon McNair
Royals Prospect Ranking: N/A
Both Mozzicato and Vazquez had a whole season of Low-A action under their belts and things to prove. But infielder Brennon McNair is making his Columbia debut this season with a lot of possibilities ahead.
The Royals selected McNair in the 319th overall slot in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Magee High School in Flowood, Mississippi. He was the only prep player drafted out of Mississippi that year, showing how special McNair is in his class. During his senior year, McNair had more home runs than strikeouts and sported a .527 batting average. McNair's bat kept an above-average clip on the complex ball, both in 2021 and 2022. Once he outperformed that competition, it was time to move on to Columbia. It is too soon to tell, but his hit tool translating to low-A is a concern. He has a smooth and effortless swing, but he struck out at a 27.8% clip in complex ball in 2022. In 2023, he will need to limit strikeouts to show fans his potential.
The 20-year-old McNair split time in the field between shortstop and third base, but his arm translated better to third base. He is a pure athlete, letting his speed and twitch show at shortstop, but the Royals system and even his Columbia team are full of borderline shortstops. He should have little competition at the hot corner and have more opportunities in the everyday lineup as such.
McNair is a very unheralded prospect but could be an entertaining player to watch in Columbia. He still has time and room to grow as a prospect, and the Fireflies will be a great team to start with.