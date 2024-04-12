The KC Royals franchise records that will NEVER be broken
Never say never, but these franchise records aren't likely to be broken anytime soon.
Some fun ones before we wrap this up
This is where we get into the less obvious pages of the Royals' record book. For example, it may surprise you that Wilson does not own the single-game steal mark. That honor goes to Amos Otis, who swiped five in a game in 1971. So here are some quick hitters on the way out to fuel your next round of Royals trivia.
Here's one that isn't likely to be broken anytime soon, given how the Royals are regularly at the bottom of the league in walks. The most walks by the Royals in a single game is 15. You read that right, 15! That came in a 7-0 win over the White Sox in 1975. Freddie Patek and Harmon Killibrew both recorded three apiece.
On the flip side of the coin, the Royals once struck out 18 times in a game in 1998, losing 3-0 to the Blue Jays. Rogers Clemens was on the mound for Toronto, and he recorded all 18 himself in a complete game.
The Royals' offense isn't always so inept though. Six years later, they set the team record for most runs and hits in the same game, posting 26 of each in a 26-5 win over Detroit. Joe Randa racked up six hits in that game, tying the team single-game mark also held by Bob Oliver and Kevin Seitzer.
On the pitching side, Danny Duffy holds the single-game strikeout record, fanning 16 against the Rays in 2016. Maybe Cole Ragans can make a run at it, but no pitcher on the roster is going to beat Larry Gura's record of most innings pitched in a game. He hurled 13 against the A's in 1980 but picked up a no-decision when the Royals lost in 14 innings. Contrary to popular belief, Jordan Lyles did not set the team mark for most home runs given up in a game last season. That distinction belongs to Sean O'Sullivan, who gave up five bombs against a loaded Rangers lineup in 2011.
I don't want to end on a negative note though, so here's a good one. The longest hitting streak in Royals history is still a far cry from Joe DiMaggio's 56, but Whit Merrifield's mark of 31, split over the 2018-19 seasons, is still pretty impressive.
This article barely scratches the surface of the Royals' record book, so I highly recommend perusing it yourself. I'll leave it up to you to decide which records are attainable or not, but if you're anything like me, simply skimming the records is likely to lead to a lot of reminiscing and trivia with your friends.