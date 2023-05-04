Steven Zobac is the best KC Royals pitching prospect you've never heard of

Royals relief prospect Steven Zobac has been the most dominant pitching prospect in all of Minor League Baseball so far. Among 473 MiLB pitchers age 23 or younger, he ranks:



1st in FIP

1st in ERA

1st in xFIP

1st in K/9

1st in K%

1st in K-BB%

1st in HR/9

1st in WHIP

5th in SwStr%