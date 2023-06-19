Some good, some bad for 5 former KC Royals
2 big hitters are at opposite ends of the spectrum after leaving the KC Royals
Injuries hampered Jorge Soler's efforts to help the Royals after the club traded Wade Davis to the Cubs for him following the 2016 season. But Kansas City finally reaped the benefits of the deal when in 2019 he shattered Mike Moustakas' short-lived franchise home run record by slamming 48 two seasons after Moose broke Steve Balboni's long-standing mark with 38. Soler also drove in 117 runs and slashed .265/.354/.569 in what remains the best season of his 10-year major league career.
Less than two years later, though, and in the midst of a season-long slump (13 homers, .192 in 94 games), Soler found himself headed for Atlanta via a trade deadline deal for pitcher Kasey Kalich. The move proved better for the Braves than for the Royals—Soler caught fire, helped Atlanta to a World Series title, and earned the Fall Classic's MVP award; Kalich, on the other hand, never made it to Kansas City and now pitches now for Cleburne in the American Association.
Soler left the Braves for Miami following that season and, after slumping to 13 homers and a .207 average in 2022, is once again enjoying a big season with 20 homers, 42 RBIs, and a .260/.366/.553 line.
Another ex-Royal isn't having such a good year. Carlos Santana, the first baseman-DH the Royals traded to Seattle last June to make room for Vinnie Pasquantino, has moved on to Pittsburgh and, after going 1-for-4 in the Pirates' loss to Milwaukee Sunday, is hitting .235 with six home runs in 63 games.
Now, let's look at two ex-KC pitchers...