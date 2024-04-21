Replacing a KC Royals legend: Amos Otis Edition
Amos Otis was great, but couldn't last forever.
The KC Royals have been blessed with several outstanding center fielders, the most recent of whom was Lorenzo Cain. With any luck, Kyle Isbel may someday join that pantheon. But the best Royal to make the position his own was Amos Otis, who enjoyed a remarkable run during some of the best years in franchise history before turning over his spot to another Royals legend.
This is how it went down.
Amos Otis was the first KC Royals star
General manager Cedric Tallis, who was recently selected to the Royals Hall of Fame for his success as one of the chief architects of the expansion franchise, traded for Amos Otis following the club's inaugural 1969 season. Otis wasn't flourishing with the Mets, so the Royals sent third baseman Joe Foy to Queens for pitcher Bob Johnson and promising outfielder Otis. Over the course of the next decade, the deal turned into a steal and is one of the best the Royals have ever made.
Besides being one of the more interesting individuals in baseball history, Otis perfectly embodied the philosophy of Royals baseball. George Brett, who became Otis' teammate a few years later, is easily the best player in team history; Otis is the clear No. 2, and the duo led the Royals through much of the most successful decade in team history.
Often called "A.O.", Otis was the sidekick in his partnership with Brett, but his speed and emphasis on elite defense defined the Royal approach, building an identity that has lasted for decades, for better or worse. What made Amos Otis so special?
Let's dive into the highlights right now.