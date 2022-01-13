Prev 3 of 3 Next Next

UPDATE: After this story published, the KC Royals announced that Vinnie Pasquantino's injury has been diagnosed as a broken thumb and he could be out for several weeks. The team has not yet announced a diagnosis for Lucas Erceg's injury. Today and Saturday are the last August days of the 2024 major league season. That means it's just about time for September roster expansion, that intriguing moment when baseball suspends its roster rules limiting each club, including the Royals, to 26 active players as soon as Saturday becomes Sunday. Expansion could definitely help the Royals, whose starting rotation is beginning to show signs of wear and tear while their bullpen remains trapped in the inconsistency that's plagued the club all season. Adding players just might boost the club's already promising playoff chances, especially considering the present, but hopefully soon-to-be-resolved, uncertainty surrounding the apparent injuries Vinnie Pasquantino and Lucas Erceg suffered Thursday night in Houston. Critical, then, are the roster decisions about to be made by general manager J.J. Picollo and his lieutenants as they plot strategy for the Royals' pursuit of postseason play. What do MLB extended rosters look like in 2024? September roster expansion rules aren't complicated. After the clock strikes Midnight Saturday night, all 30 teams can immediately add two players to their 26-man rosters without having to make room for them with corresponding moves. As easy as it seems, though, September roster expansion isn't without restrictions — clubs' post-expansion active rosters can't include more than 14 pitchers. The Royals are currently carrying 13 pitchers, so they can only add one via expansion. Finally, the Royals can still make other roster moves, but not without adhering to September's 28-man limit. But that's not all there is to determining which pair of players will join the team Sunday...

Expect Injured List considerations to impact expansion decisions The Royals should know sometime today whether Pasquantino or Erceg — or both — will require visits to the IL, so any roster moves concerning them will be made before September roster expansion decisions. For example, the Royals could call Nick Pratto up from Omaha to replace Pasquantino, and a reliever to fill in for Erceg if necessary. But even without those issues, Picollo, manager Matt Quatraro, and the rest of the Royal brain trust can't ignore the Injured List when considering what expansion moves to make. Because four players the club may count on down the stretch are on that List, decisions can't be made without taking their potential return timetables into account. Take Hunter Renfroe, for example. A hamstring strain put him on the 10-day IL Aug. 21; he's expected back soon, and the club's clear preference for him in right field means he'll be back on the roster. The Royals are well-set with outfielders until then, so does it make sense to bring up another Sunday? How about relievers Hunter Harvey and Will Smith? It's not entirely clear when, or if, their back problems will allow them to return; even if it's soon enough for them to pitch much in September, should their respective struggles — Harvey has given up four runs and eight hits in 5.2 innings since joining the club via a mid-July trade with Washington, and offseason signee Smith has disappointed most of the year. Do the Royals even need them back? Then there's Michael Lorenzen, whose status for the rest of the season is unclear after he went on the 15-day IL Wednesday with a hamstring strain. Should Kansas City count on him getting back; if not, should it add a starter Sunday? The KC Royals should add two players with major league experience With Kansas City so in the thick of the chase for American League playoff spots, players who've seen big league action should get first consideration. They're preferable to rookies who haven't experienced the pressures of The Show. So, who's likely to join the club Sunday?

Here's the pitcher the KC Royals should recall Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans, two of Kansas City's four primary starters — those hurlers who've been in the rotation all season — have already established career marks for innings pitched. Brady Singer is only 16 innings short of his career-high, and although Michael Wacha probably won't equal his biggest workload of 181.1 innings, at 139 through 24 starts he could come close. Picollo would be wise, then, to add a starter to the mix Sunday. Assuming he isn't called up today if Erceg goes on the IL, the logical choice is Alec Marsh, who the club recalled to serve as its 27th man for Monday's doubleheader with Cleveland, and who was 7-7 as KC's fifth starter before heading to Triple-A Omaha in late July to refine some things. Here's the position player the Royals may bring up Although such a move won't please everyone, Drew Waters is a likely choice. Yes, Waters, who's hit well at Omaha since joining the organization two years ago, but hasn't in Kansas City when tried there. Many consider Waters trapped in Triple-A because he hasn't yet handled big league pitching, but he can play anywhere in the outfield and brings speed, one of the club's prized commodities, to the basepaths. Picollo has choices. We may not agree with the decisions he makes this weekend, but we'll find out what they are Sunday.