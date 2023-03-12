Overreaction or reality: Keller's, Cuas', Garcia's springs so far
The KC Royals are now on the back half for their spring training schedule. The team is beginning to move players to their respective minor-league levels, inching towards identifying their critical contributors during the 2023 season. The Royals have discovered their rhythm this spring training, leading the Cactus League standings by a wide margin. Fans can discount spring training wins and stats all they want, but these players are still showing positive signs for their 2023 season. With new coaches, a new manager, and the same building blocks, there is still a positive feeling about these Royals past Opening Day.
The season beyond Opening Day is what worries most fans. There have been plenty of springs where the team racks up wins, individual players look good, and the Royals faithful get optimistic once again. But, as Ted Lasso reiterates, "It's the hope that kills you." This season, there is a fundamental change in the Royals organization, one palpable enough that personnel at all levels notice it. Fans should believe in this spring training success and believe in that change transitioning past Opening Day.
That belief is what brings us to these three players. These players had stand-out spring showings, low expectations, or a combination. They benefit from some hot starts, but will their individual performances continue into the season?