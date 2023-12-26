On the Hot Seat: The 3 most vulnerable KC Royals infielders
Which Royal infielders could be in danger of losing their jobs?
KC Royals second baseman Michael Massey might be on the hot seat
At first blush, that Massey's job could be on the line might seem surprising: he's been Kansas City's regular second-sacker since August 2022. But like Pratto, his batting jeopardizes his everyday job.
Massey always hit well in the minors and was enjoying another good season at the plate when we pressed in June of 2022 for his promotion to Kansas City. He went 3-for-8 two weeks later when, because their vaccination status prevented several Royals from playing in Canada, he briefly joined the club for a cross-border series in Toronto. Unfortunately, though, his bat weakened when the Royals brought him to The Show to stay several weeks later.
Massey hit .244 in August, dipped to .230 over 20 September games and four in October, and finished his 52-game rookie campaign at .243. And despite clubbing 15 home runs last season, he managed only a .229/.274/.381 line.
That home run total is fine for a big league second baseman, but the Royals need more consistent hitting from Massey. He doesn't need to reach .300 (although that would be nice); .260 or better would do.
His defense could help his case. Massey's three-error .993 fielding percentage at second last season was better than league average, But his 3 OAA were only eighth best among qualified American League second basemen, and he had a -9 DRS.
The bottom line? Massey's seat may not be hot, but it's warm. Unless he hits, hot prospect Nick Loftin could replace him.
And speaking of Loftin...