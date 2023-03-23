MLB Opening Day: How to watch the Kansas City Royals in 2023
Baseball (for real) is nearly back. Here's the best way to watch the Kansas City Royals in 2023 if you've cut the cord.
MLB's 2023 Opening Day is nearly here, and we can't wait for baseball (meaningful baseball, that is) to be back on our television screens.
But then again, it's becoming more and more difficult to find a cheap, easy way to watch your favorite baseball team. Don't worry though - we've got you covered this season.
But first, let's review the key moves of the last few months.
Notable Additions: RHP Zack Greinke, LHP Aroldis Chapman, RHP Jordan Lyles, LHP Ryan Yarbrough
Notable Losses: OF Michael A. Taylor, SS Adalberto Mondesi
The Royals could make some noise in an AL Central that isn't quite what it was a few years ago. There are plenty of young bats who flashed throughout multiple points in 2022 and the Royals spent nearly $30 million on pitchers this offseason, including the return of former ace Zack Greinke.
How To Watch The Kansas City Royals In 2023
Most of the Royals games are aired on Bally Sports Kansas City, which has been a tricky network for a few years. But, if you're in Kc or the surrounding areas, you can finally watch Bally Sports Kansas City on fuboTV.
To be extra-sure, you can check out the entire directory of available channels by zip code on fuboTV's main page.
Not only will you get Bally Sports Kansas City, but you'll also get staples like ESPN, FS1 and MLB Network along with all your local channels.
Packages start at $74.99 per month, but there are plenty of add-ons should you want to fully customize your TV watching.
You can start a week-long free-trial today.
2023 Kansas City Royals Gear
If you're looking to add some depth to your clothing lineup this season, be sure to check out Fanatics. Not only do they have the latest jerseys, shirts and hats, but you'll also find a large collection of autographed memorabilia and rotating selection of clearance items.
Hey, who doesn't like looking great AND saving money?
