Bobby Witt Jr. is on pace for 28 HR & 46 SB. That combination has been matched only seven times in MLB history:



2012 M Trout (30/49)

2007 H. Ramírez (29/51)

1998 Á. Rodríguez (42/46)

1990 B. Bonds (33/52)

1990 R. Henderson (28/65)

1987 E. Davis (37/50)

1986 R. Henderson (28/87)