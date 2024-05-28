KC Royals Roster: Predicting the next three Kansas City 40-man additions
By Jacob Milham
Logan Porter
This should not come as a surprise. We are at the point in catcher Logan Porter's career where he is no longer an unknown, no longer an underdog waiting for his story's climax. He made his long-awaited MLB debut late last year and appeared in 11 games while injuries limited Salvador Perez and Freddy Fermin.
Kansas City designated him for assignment following the season, making room for reliever Will Klein and outfielder Tyler Gentry. Like Eaton, Porter cleared waivers, returned to Kansas City, and received another spring training invite. This was his third consecutive invite to spring training for the Royals, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2018.
The righty produced at the plate in spring training, but remained off the 40-man roster and in Omaha. Kansas City carried three other catchers on the 40-man roster, along with Perez, Fermin, and veteran Austin Nola. Porter shouldn't be taking Perez's or Fermin's job anytime soon, but he is outplaying Nola by a wide margin.
Porter remains an on-base machine, walking 16.5% of the time while posting a .329/.447/.612 line. He has reached base safely in 22 of his 24 games this season. Porter proved his approach carries to the MLB level, where he reached base safely in 8 of his 10 games with a plate appearance last season. Additionally, Porter is experiencing a power spike for the Storm Chasers, with 13 extra-base hits while only striking out 21.4% of the time.
Porter was a tweener, moving between first base and catcher, for much of his professional career. Kansas City used him exclusively as a catcher, and that trend continues in 2024. He is comfortable behind the plate and shows off his arm strength plenty.
Nola isn't staying healthy this season or producing to the point of warranting his 40-man roster spot. Porter does that, and then some. Even if he is just an emergency option, Porter is the better choice. Fermin and Perez are both playing more this season, and that increases their individual injury chances. Kansas City needs a quality third option behind the dish, and that is certainly Porter.