KC Royals Roster: Predicting the next three Kansas City 40-man additions
By Jacob Milham
Nate Eaton
Call me biased. Call me crazy. Call me shortsighted. But utilityman Nate Eaton makes too much sense for Royals fans to ignore.
Let's play a game. Pick which Omaha player you'd rather call up.
Player A: .289/.357/.493, 116 wRC+, 8.8% BB%, 26.9% K%, 5 HR, 24 RBI, 8 SB
Player B: .328/.371/.552, 135wRC+, 6.3% BB%, 18.9% K%, 5 HR, 28 RBI, 9 SB
Player C: .236/.319/.412, 87 wRC+, 11.2% BB%, 30.3% K%, 7 HR, 24RBI. 8 SB
Think about it. Do you have any guesses as to who it is? Here are the answers.
Player A: Drew Waters
Player B: Nate Eaton
Player C: Nick Pratto
Eaton is not getting the credit his 2024 production deserves. Many Royals fans likely wrote him off due to his abysmal start in 2023, where he reached base only six times in 56 plate appearances. He started 2023 on the 26-man roster, but spent much of the season in Omaha. The Royals designated Eaton for assignment following the season while shuffling their 40-man roster. He cleared waivers and returned to the team that drafted him in the 2018 MLB Draft's 21st round.
The numbers jump off the page, but Eaton's speed and positional versatility should pave his way back to the 40-man roster. He has played at least 55 innings at each outfield spot while also logging 19 innings at third base. He began his professional career as a second baseman, with little experience at first. Can you think of a speedy, versatile player that the Royals might need to replace eventually? I can.