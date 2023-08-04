KC Royals Preview: 4 factors to focus on in NL East matchup
The hot Royals could have their hands full in Philadelphia this weekend.
By Trey Donovan
The KC Royals will have their hands full with Philadelphia's balanced offense
While Kansas City's pitching has been good during this current and impressive winning streak. the important facts remain that the Mets, whom the Royals beat three times during the streak, don't have as potent an offense as they have had, but the Phillies do. The latter club's is a weird offense, though, at least in the sense that the usual suspects aren't overwhelmingly leading the charge. Instead, almost every regularly-starting hitter has an OPS+ over 100. The only two players who start often and don't have an OPS+ of at least 100 are Edmundo Sosa and Trea Turner (it has been a rough season for Turner).
Even f we take the OPS+ out of Philadelphia's offensive equation, the Phillies still have a balanced attack at the plate. They have their power hitters in Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper (once the latter gets going power-wise), they have contact batters in Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh, and their OBP people in Schwarber, Harper and Alec Bohm.
The Phillies' offense is balanced through and through, but there is one pitching matchup to keep an eye on and it doesn't involve Aaron Nola...