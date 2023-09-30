KC Royals News: Checking in on 3 players who needed a good September
A trio of KC players have to be good in September. How are they doing?
Jackson Kowar's chances to begin 2024 with the KC Royals don't look good
Unlke Michael Massey and James McArthur, whose Septembers seem to be securing their 2024 Opening Day roster spots, Jackson Kowar hasn't done enough this month to land a ticket back to Kansas City.
Kowar, who early last year appeared to be a rising star in the Kansas City organization but then didn't pitch like one when he reached the majors, began this month with an unsightly 6.38 ERA and little to show for 14 appearances. Five times he gave up three or more runs while pitching two or fewer innings.
Unfortunately for him and his prospects for returning to the Royals next season, Kowar's September hasn't gone especially well. Yes, the Royals gave him his first two big league wins by coming from behind to win during a pair of his relief appearances, but in nine games opponents are slashing .317/.404/.512 with a .917 OPS against him, and he's handed them seven runs and 13 hits in 9.2 innings. His 6.52 September ERA is simply too high.
Those numbers won't help Kowar. They won't convince the Royals to reserve a spot for him in their 2024 bullpen. And they may not be good enough for the club to retain him in the system.