KC Royals News: Checking in on 3 players who needed a good September
A trio of KC players have to be good in September. How are they doing?
Michael Massey has strengthened his case to stay at second for the KC Royals
Perusing baseball-oriented social media for a few moments. Let a search engine or two churn out results for "Michael Massey" and you'll find significant numbers of writers, commentators, and fans who believe Massey, a fixture at second base part of last season and all of this one, might not be a lock for the job in 2024. Most seem more than content with him in the field, but not at the plate.
Massey began September with a fairly pedestrian 10 home runs, 42 RBIs, and a disturbing .220/.265/.351 line. But this month has been kind to him — he's clubbed five more homers, driven in 12 more runs, and is slashing a much more palatable .268/.307/.535 for the month headed into tonight's game.
Will those numbers be enough to make him the Royals' presumptive second baseman when spring camp opens in February? They certainly won't damage his case; nor will his consistently good defense and the fact the Royals probably won't want to break up the effective keystone combination he and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. have forged. (And although impressive rookie Nick Loftin can play second, the club would be well-advised to utilize him in a super-utility, Whit Merrifield-like role).