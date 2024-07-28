KC Royals Negro Leagues tribute loses major element this year
By Jacob Milham
When the boys are winning, that fixes almost everything. But, the KC Royals annual annual Salute to the Negro Leagues game on Sunday, July 28, will bother me no matter the result on the field. It sounds ridiculous, but it is the truth.
The KC Royals Negro Leagues recognition is something, but not enough
Let's discuss the plans of the Royals to honor the Negro Leagues and raise money for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Both teams will wear special hats for the game, with each hat having a connection to Kansas City. The Royals will wear 1924 Kansas City Monarchs hats with a 100th Anniversary Negro League World Series patch, while the Cubs' hats will feature a Buck O'Neil 1962 autograph patch.
Royals fans are familiar with O'Neil's impact in Kansas City, but it was in 1962 with the Cubs that he became the first Black coach in American or National League history. The annual event happening between the Cubs and Royals is even more special. Plus, following the game, the game-used hats will be up for auction with proceeds benefitting the museum.
In recent years, the Royals and their opponents have worn the full kit to honor a Negro League team. The Kansas City Monarchs have a deep connection with the Royals, and it’s always special to see that connection come to life for one game each year. Now, the connection is limited to a patch on a cap. This feels off-putting as if MLB is drawing back on a special moment after bringing Negro Leagues further into the MLB fold earlier this year. The change stems from "changes in league uniform regulations," according to a Royals statement.
"Major League Baseball has been a long-time supporter to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and we have been impressed by the numerous ways the league has celebrated the Negro Leagues this season. Our friend Bob Kendrick will speak to our players in the clubhouse, and to our fans on the broadcasts. We have promised Bob that the Royals will support the Museum will be supported as usual this year, financially and otherwise, and encourage everyone to visit one of Kansas City's treasures."- Kansas City Royals, July 26, 2024
What is the harm in having teams pay homage once a year? This is the same season where MLB sent two teams to historic Rickwood Field for a game, with the San Francisco Giants wearing San Francisco Sea Lions uniforms and the St. Louis Cardinals donning the St. Louis Stars uniforms. Why, in the same year of that massive step forward in recognizing the Negro Leagues, not allow teams the same privilege?
The game at Rickwood Field was very important, not only for honoring the past but also for starting and informing difficult conversations. Reggie Jackson, who was drafted second overall by the Kansas City Athletics in 1966, shared some words before the game that highlighted the fact that institutionalized racial injustice is not just a distant memory.
Reminding more people of the Negro Leagues, their history, and why they matter, is important. Teams wearing full uniforms honoring a former franchise get knowledgeable fans talking and curious fans asking questions. I feel passionate about this because not long ago, I was a curious fan,