KC Royals history: 8 best games of Hall of Famer George Brett
The KC Royals legend has stat lines modern players can only dream of. But, what moments set George Brett apart from the rest?
By Jacob Milham
Grett was certainly not a spring chicken anymore when 1993 rolled around. He still appeared in 145 games for the Royals, staying as a designated hitter the entire season. Familiar fans will notice that 1993 was Brett's final season with the Royals and that squad at least sent Brett off with a winning record despite a negative run differential.
The next two games mark a litany of lasts for the legend. These moments reminded fans of Brett's glory days when those were long behind the 21-year veteran.
September 26, 1993: Royals beat Angels, 9-8
Win Probability Added: 0.838
Stats: 6 PA, 3 H, 3 R, 5 RBI, 2 HR
This game marks several lasts for Brett. His final multi-hit game, multi-home run game, the last extra-innings game he played in, but there is one thing out of the box score that matters most. This was the final time Brett really carried the Royals to a victory. Look at that WPA. Without Brett, Kansas City would have lost this game in terrific fashion. But, Brett accounted for eight of the Royals' nine runs, putting the exclamation point on the day with a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning. What a day, and what a treat for fans in Kauffman Stadium.
October 3, 1993: Royals beat Rangers, 4-1
Win Probability Added: -.050
Stats: 4 PA, 1 H, 1 R
This is the only entry where Brett was not a hero for that game. In fact, he was a detriment batting third in the Royals lineup. But, that doesn't matter. In Brett's final game, he logged his final hit in his final at bat, in the top of the ninth inning. Brett went out on that note, and that feels like poetry.