KC Royals history: 8 best games of Hall of Famer George Brett
The KC Royals legend has stat lines modern players can only dream of. But, what moments set George Brett apart from the rest?
By Jacob Milham
August 26, 1980: Royals beat Brewers, 7-6
Win Probability Added: 0.125
Stats: 5 PA, 5 H, 2 R, 1 RBI, 0 K
The 1980 campaign was incredibly special for Brett in cementing his Royals legacy. He won his first and only league MVP after sniffing the accolade for years. He led the league with a .390 batting average, .664 slugging percentage, and a 1.118 OPS. His walking 58 times compared to only striking out 22 times boggles my mind to this day. It is a season MLB fans will rarely see again, and Royals fans will likely never see it in Kansas City.
On August 26, the Royals clinched a series win over the Milwaukee Brewers. This particular game was never very close, as the Royals took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Bret himself scored one of those innings, and he went a perfect five for five against Milwaukee pitchers Bill Castro and Mike Caldwell. It was an impressive performance, even if the Royals were heavy favorites over the Brewers. Kansas City was 82-44 following the game, while the Brewers floated above .500 at 67-61. The Royals ended that season in the World Series, losing after six games to the Philadelphia Phillies.
That 5/5 game from Brett was another season milestone for the legend. When the game ended, Brett sported an impressive .407 batting average on the season. That late peak marked the highest batting average Brett had that season, and the chase for .400 was on. He would not end the season above that mark after a relatively slow September. But on that day, the feat certainly seemed possible.